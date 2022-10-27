scorecardresearch
‘Aww, the world’s most relatable amphibian!’: Netizens relate to a frog that cannot jump

Found in the leaf litter of Brazil's Atlantic forest, they are known as Brachycephalus scientifically. They fall on their backs or bellies as the balancing mechanism in their ears cannot respond to quick movements.

frog that cannot jump, miniature frog, frog video, frog that tumbles, brazilian frog, indian expressAs the video went viral, amused users said the frog was relatable.

A frog that cannot jump has caught the attention of internet users and many are asking why. When threatened, the frog tries to jump but falls miserably on its back or belly.

A CNN video showed the frog struggling hard to jump, land higher but failing miserably. While the frog known as pumpkin toadlet has been mocked online, zoologist Rick Essner said the frogs “jump rarely”. “One of the species I worked on was not much bigger than a housefly,” he said. On whether they get hurt in the process, he told CNN, “That’s really small, so, generally, small things don’t break bones. And most seem to have extra bony plates protecting their heads.”

Watch the video here:

The clip shared by Now This News on Twitter has amassed more than 60,000 views on Twitter. As the video went viral, amused users said the frog was relatable. A user commented, “I never thought I’d relate with a frog to this extent.” Another user commented, “Aww, the world’s most relatable amphibian!” A third user wrote, “Me as a frog.”

A report of Mongabay, a US based non-profit conservation and environmental science news platform, said the frogs often lose balance mid-air and crashland. Research findings attribute this behaviour to the size of their inner ear canals, the area of the body that controls balance and orientation. Interestingly, their semicircular ear canals are the smallest recorded in vertebrates.

