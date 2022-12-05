scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

‘Truly incredible’: Netizens rejoice as woman meets family 51 years after being kidnapped as a toddler

A video of their reunion was shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement and it has already been viewed over 18 lakh times.

Woman gets reunited with her family after 51 years, parents, reunion video, Melissa Highsmith, kidnapped, toddler, emotional, viral, trending, Indian ExpressMelissa Highsmith was kidnapped as a toddler in 1971 by her babysitter.

In an emotionally charged moment, a 53-year-old woman met her biological parents for the first time in 51 years. Melissa Highsmith was kidnapped as a toddler in 1971 by her babysitter.

She grew up as Melanie and always dreamed of having a big family. Melissa never knew she was abducted from her biological family before she was able to form memories. A video of her meeting her parents after all these years was shared on Instagram by the page Good News Movement and has so far garnered nearly 1.5 lakh likes.

“I can’t express the joy! I can’t express the joy that I feel!” Melissa’s father is heard saying as he breaks down. She goes on to give her father a hug. He then shows her pictures of her younger sister named Sharon on his mobile phone. Melissa gets to know that she now has four younger siblings, including three sisters and one brother. “Yeah, oh the thought of being a big sister, oh my God!”
Melissa says to her father.

Watch the clip below:

Since being posted Monday, the clip has been viewed more than 18 lakh times. “This is truly incredible! I am sure this gives hope for so many families who have missing children, you just never know! Beautiful,” commented a user.

“This is so heartwarming. Brought tears to my eyes,” said another. “It’s her voice when she asked “is that my momma?” I immediately lost it,” shared a third. “My heart melts! May there be healing and joy and unity and a true family for Melissa for the rest of her days,” another netizen posted.

