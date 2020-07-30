With help from Ryan Reynolds, woman finds stolen teddy with mother’s last message; netizens rejoice

The men who returned the toy said that they saw the security footage, recognised the thief and took the toy from him. The men who returned the toy said that they saw the security footage, recognised the thief and took the toy from him.

While the pros and cons of social media are often debated, an appeal on Twitter helped a woman in getting her stolen teddy bear back that contained a special voice message from her deceased mother.

Mara Soriano was left distraught when she realised that her teddy bear was stolen from her backpack. According to a BBC report, the stuffed toy had a button that played a pre-recorded message of her mother, who died of cancer last year.

In a hope to find her stolen toy, Soriano posted flyers around the area as well as tweeted a photo of the same on her social media accounts. The post soon went viral and was shared by many, including Ryan Reynolds, who offered $5,000 (£3,881) as a reward for the person who returned the bear, the news website reported.

Any help appreciated pic.twitter.com/infn9Gyi2K — mara soriano | MAMABEAR IS HOME! (@drawmaradraw) July 26, 2020

Fortunately for Soriano, her search for the teddy soon turned fruitful when she was contacted by someone who claimed to have found the bear. She met the two men and got the toy back. Sharing the update with netizens, she tweeted, “Mama bear is !!! #FOUNDMARASBEAR”

“I’m not gonna lie, I kind of buckled,” Soriano told the Canadian Press. “As soon as I saw (him) pull her out of the bag my knees just buckled. I just started sobbing and I grabbed her out of his hands and I couldn’t let her go.”

According to the news website, the men who returned the toy said they saw CCTV footage of the area where the incident happened, recognised the thief and took the toy from him. May rejoiced on the recovery of the teddy and responded to the positive news online.

In happier news… thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear https://t.co/X7FlyiR89P — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 29, 2020

Why can’t I stop crying? I’m so relieved for her! — TamKeys (@keys_tam) July 29, 2020

Yay! I’m so pleased for you! 😍 I’d go nuts if we lost either Paul or Bo! pic.twitter.com/3ui9I3Ru5H — 8/10 (@8outof10blog) July 29, 2020

So so happy for your Mara! In a funny way,your Mamabear has shown you that there are so many good people,all over the world who wanted to help you. You’re not alone,ever x — Siobhan (@MISSSIX) July 29, 2020

Family Teddy bear is so happy with this development. pic.twitter.com/E0tSITK76Y — Kieran Gunn (@kierangunn) July 29, 2020

This is the kind of news I like waking up to! So glad you’ve been reunited! — rachel powell (@rachelbpowell) July 29, 2020

