Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Netizens react with memes and jokes as polls close across the United States

With almost all social media platforms are in full swing with people discussing the final hours of the 2020 presidential election, many are sharing memes and jokes, attempting to cope with the stress of the impending result of the Trump– Biden face off.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 4, 2020 11:00:13 am
us presidential election, us presidential election  memes, 2020 us poll memes, us election results  memes, election memes, Donald Trump Joe Biden,  us election news, us election results, us election results 2020, us election 2020 news, trending, Indian express newsWhile US President Donald Trump, is seeking re-election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has made early wins in several states as polls close across the US.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s fight to become the 46th President of the United States is almost over as polls closed across the US and the first set of results began to trickle in. While Biden has scored some early wins, President Trump is fast catching up. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

Anxious supporters have taken to social media platforms to discuss which way the 2020 presidential race will swing, with many even sharing memes and jokes to cope with the stress.

Take a look at some of the best memes under the trending hashtag #ElectionDay2020:

So far, Trump has won in states like  Alaska, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Tennessee, West Virginia, Utah and more. Biden is leading in some of the key states including California, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington.

The voter turnout has indicated that this will be the largest participation recorded in a century. With the early voting system in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest tally of voting suggests that almost 102 million Americans cast their votes before Election Day, an eye-popping total that represents 73 of the total turnout of the 2016 presidential election.

