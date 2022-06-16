scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

Netizens call British Airways first-class meal ‘disgusting’, airline apologises

Jane Hawkes, a Twitter user has shared a photograph of food served to first-class fliers and netizens have been left scratching their heads to identify the items.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 2:35:51 pm
British Airways first class breakfast, first class breakfast, business class breakfast, disgusting, Twitter users angry, indian expressThe photograph shows two plates which consist of what appears to be sausage, mushroom, hash browns, and grey-looking scrambled eggs.

People enjoy travelling by air, however, food served on planes is not relished by many. At times, passengers complain about the quality or quantity but, the food served in business class is believed to be delicious and aesthetically appealing.

Jane Hawkes, a Twitter user has shared a photograph of food served to first-class fliers and netizens have been left scratching their heads to identify the items. While many wondered what few items on the plates are, many others called them “disgusting” and “filthy”.

The photograph shows two plates which consist of what appears to be sausage, mushroom, hash browns, and grey-looking scrambled eggs.

“Looks disgusting also what a horrible colour the egg is,” a user wrote. Another user wrote, “Nah i wouldn’t be touching that sausage it looks filthy .” A third user commented, “A sausage…. That’s ok. Roast potato – odd for breakfast, but I’d take it. Mushrooms – not to everyone’s taste, but ok…. What are the other two things on the plate? They don’t appear to come from the food category!”

Citing a MailOnline report, Hawkes was quoted as saying by LADbible that the photo was sent by a friend who had flown into Heathrow. “He only shared it as he was so disgusted. He didn’t expect it to go viral,” said Hawkes.

According to Mirror, first-class BA tickets from London to Abuja in June and July cost £7,172 per person.

After the photo went viral, British Airways apologised for the “disgusting” food. “We’re speaking with our third-party caterers to understand what happened here, as this clearly doesn’t meet our usual high standards. We’re sorry we let our customers down on this occasion,” a British Airways spokesperson told LADbible.

Best of Express Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
The govt jobs situationPremium
The govt jobs situation
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...Premium
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...
More Premium Stories >>

The list of food items served on board, published by British Airways, does not include breakfast. However, oak-smoked Gressingham duck and lobster tortelloni are included in starters among others.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement