Netizens call British Airways first-class meal ‘disgusting’, airline apologises

People enjoy travelling by air, however, food served on planes is not relished by many. At times, passengers complain about the quality or quantity but, the food served in business class is believed to be delicious and aesthetically appealing.

Jane Hawkes, a Twitter user has shared a photograph of food served to first-class fliers and netizens have been left scratching their heads to identify the items. While many wondered what few items on the plates are, many others called them “disgusting” and “filthy”.

The photograph shows two plates which consist of what appears to be sausage, mushroom, hash browns, and grey-looking scrambled eggs.

“Looks disgusting also what a horrible colour the egg is,” a user wrote. Another user wrote, “Nah i wouldn’t be touching that sausage it looks filthy .” A third user commented, “A sausage…. That’s ok. Roast potato – odd for breakfast, but I’d take it. Mushrooms – not to everyone’s taste, but ok…. What are the other two things on the plate? They don’t appear to come from the food category!”

Looks disgusting 🤮 also what a horrible colour the egg is — Benonwine (@benonwine) June 9, 2022

whats the red thing? whats the brown thing? whats the black thing? — NAE PASARAN (@mackmidgie) June 9, 2022

That scrambled egg colour is seriously concerning.. the rest looks absolutely disgusting as well.. — Ian Hardie (@IanHardie9018) June 9, 2022

Nothing first class about that. There are three things that are almost unidentifiable.

It must be egg since its breakfast but looks like potato salad.

The yellow things wtf are they?

The brown thing? That’s not black pudding so what is it

I think thats a tomato but it’s burnt — Gareth Jenkins (@jenkaloid) June 10, 2022

A sausage…. That’s ok. Roast potato – odd for breakfast, but I’d take it. Mushrooms – not to everyone’s taste, but ok…. What are the other two things on the plate? They don’t appear to come from the food category! — Mr Apple (@appleeugene) June 9, 2022

My thoughts are that there’s a cost of living crisis… ppl are struggling to feed their families / heat their homes… if you’re lucky enough to fly first class then perhaps appreciate the comedy value of this one bad meal / don’t rub your wealth of opportunity in people’s faces? — Charlie B (أم علي) ♿️🇸🇾🌹 #GTTO (@CBRioeLondon) June 9, 2022

First class breakfast on BA long haul. Considering you’re on a plane it’s fantastic! ✈️🥓☕ pic.twitter.com/eDcSaSgBpQ — Mike Brennan (@TheRealMikeyBee) June 10, 2022

Air Canada back in March. The healthiest breakfast I’ve had in years. pic.twitter.com/NzOUtf8n9Z — Pete Riley (@fitter55) June 9, 2022

Citing a MailOnline report, Hawkes was quoted as saying by LADbible that the photo was sent by a friend who had flown into Heathrow. “He only shared it as he was so disgusted. He didn’t expect it to go viral,” said Hawkes.

According to Mirror, first-class BA tickets from London to Abuja in June and July cost £7,172 per person.

After the photo went viral, British Airways apologised for the “disgusting” food. “We’re speaking with our third-party caterers to understand what happened here, as this clearly doesn’t meet our usual high standards. We’re sorry we let our customers down on this occasion,” a British Airways spokesperson told LADbible.

The list of food items served on board, published by British Airways, does not include breakfast. However, oak-smoked Gressingham duck and lobster tortelloni are included in starters among others.