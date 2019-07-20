‘Hilarious and appalling at the same time’: Netizens react as Pakistan gets ‘VVIP toilets’

Cricketer-turned-politician, Imran Khan, came to power with a promise of Naya Pakistan, vowing to shun all VIP culture. Sadly, members of his government stretched it a bit further, as they gave birth to a ‘VVIP toilet’. Yes, photos of biometric recognition machine installed outside the bathroom of the Ministry of Industries and Production for top officials have gone viral – and people are not at all impressed by it.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, “the ‘VVIP’ bathrooms can only be used by an additional secretary or an officer above the rank. However, the sources added, one can go relieve themselves if they are serving at the same rank from another ministry.”

The biometric lock has stunned all online, and many mocked the leaders and the politicians for their ‘innovative’ introduction.

The report highlighted that while so much is done for top rank bureaucrats and ministers, the bathrooms for “other staffers at the ministry are bereft of even soaps and other basic toiletries”.

Many on social media platforms joked if they had installed a CCTV camera inside the loo to monitor it, while others slammed the PTI for not adhering to their promise.

Using the taxpayers’ money, #PTI govt has introduced ‘VVIP Toilets’ which can only be accessed thru biometric verification by top govt officials at @minmoippak. Wonder if they have installed CCTVs inside them as well for security purpose 😂https://t.co/eRcgSCVK2P — A B (@AhmadBilalHu) July 20, 2019

👏 This toilet only accepts VVIP Shit. https://t.co/iFG2X3Fzy4 — Usama Qureshi (@UsamaQureshy) July 19, 2019

The govt that promised to end VIP culture in Pakistan ended up making VVIP toilets. Yeh hota hai leader, yeh hota hai vision.https://t.co/leDYUL2Rxg — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) July 19, 2019

This fellow Imran Khan’s very first political slogan back in the nineties when he entered politics was against “VIP culture”. https://t.co/Cv4yVfp0EI — Gul Bukhari (@GulBukhari) July 19, 2019

So the government has introduced a new class system. Slow clapping. https://t.co/7Wd7rboivz — Zeeshan Kiyani (@ZeeshanKiyani) July 19, 2019

PTI introduces VVIP toilets as an attempt to end VIP culture. pic.twitter.com/ehAm3xe2Zt — Sohaib Furqan (@sfurqan92) July 19, 2019

It was priority of #PTIGovernment from public toilets to VVIP. https://t.co/tXHP1GysqN — lioness (@AmnaadnanAD) July 19, 2019

When you want to ensure that keys to the executive washroom are not duplicated https://t.co/e54ixKDIyv — Hasan Zaidi (@hyzaidi) July 19, 2019

There is nothing Pakistani bureaucrats and elites won’t do to maintain a class system https://t.co/mZet3DTB6C — Nihari (@NihariFan) July 18, 2019

These VVIP Toilets by PTI government for high rank officers are against human rights. No one should have privilege to use toilet on the basis of his rank. @UN https://t.co/X7GV0gF3UZ — عابد محمود (@lahore42_love) July 19, 2019