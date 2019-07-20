Toggle Menu
‘Hilarious and appalling at the same time’: Netizens react as Pakistan gets ‘VVIP toilets’https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/netizens-react-as-pakistan-ministry-installs-biometric-vvip-toilets-5839154/

‘Hilarious and appalling at the same time’: Netizens react as Pakistan gets ‘VVIP toilets’

According to a report by The Express Tribune, "the ‘VVIP’ bathrooms can only be used by an additional secretary or an officer above the rank.

pakistan, pakistan vvip toilets, pak vvip biometric toilet, pak Ministry of Industries and Production, imran khan, imran khan govt, viral news, indian express
Images showed outside the door, on the adjacent wall the biometric lock have stunned all online, and many mocked the leaders and the politicians for their ‘innovative’ introduction.

Cricketer-turned-politician, Imran Khan, came to power with a promise of Naya Pakistan, vowing to shun all VIP culture. Sadly, members of his government stretched it a bit further, as they gave birth to a ‘VVIP toilet’. Yes, photos of biometric recognition machine installed outside the bathroom of the Ministry of Industries and Production for top officials have gone viral – and people are not at all impressed by it.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, “the ‘VVIP’ bathrooms can only be used by an additional secretary or an officer above the rank. However, the sources added, one can go relieve themselves if they are serving at the same rank from another ministry.”

ALSO READ | ‘It’s a simulation video,’ say netizens as Pakistan minister praises pilot for ‘narrow escape’

The biometric lock has stunned all online, and many mocked the leaders and the politicians for their ‘innovative’ introduction.

Advertising

The report highlighted that while so much is done for top rank bureaucrats and ministers, the bathrooms for “other staffers at the ministry are bereft of even soaps and other basic toiletries”.

ALSO READ | Pakistan govt accidentally turns ‘cat’ filter on during FB Live, leaves everyone in splits

Many on social media platforms joked if they had installed a CCTV camera inside the loo to monitor it, while others slammed the PTI for not adhering to their promise.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Not unusual karate kicks, video of military tank used for #BottleCapChallenge goes viral
2 Viral video: Beachgoers band together to save stranded whales in Georgia
3 Apollo 11 anniversary: Trump criticised for sitting on his ‘throne’ while meeting Aldrin, Collins