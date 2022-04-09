scorecardresearch
‘When will others get banned?’: Netizens react after Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban

While some were in favour of punishment, others argued how in other instances, in cases much more severe than a slap, the academy took a much longer time to punish offenders.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 9, 2022 4:42:54 pm
Will Smith, Will Smith oscars ban, will smith academy ban, will smith jokes, will smith chris rock, indian expressWill Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Source: AP)

The motion picture academy  banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other Academy event for 10 years over him slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Now, the decade-long ban has got everyone talking online.

While some were in favour of punishment, others argued how in other instances, in cases much more severe than a slap, the academy took a much longer time to punish offenders.

While Smith had resigned following the altercation, apologising for his sudden outburst, he also said he would accept any punishment for his actions.

Following the incident, people had differing views online. Even though many criticised Rock’s joke made at an expense of Smith’s wife Jada, they concluded that violence was not a solution to insensitive jokes.

Many highlighted how academy members like Harvey Weinstein or Roman Polanski were awarded numerous after many allegations against them surfaced over the years.

The academy’s statement did not address whether Smith could be nominated for Oscars during his 10-year ban. Nor did it take any action to revoke Smith’s Academy Award.

