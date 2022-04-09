‘When will others get banned?’: Netizens react after Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban

The motion picture academy banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other Academy event for 10 years over him slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Now, the decade-long ban has got everyone talking online.

While some were in favour of punishment, others argued how in other instances, in cases much more severe than a slap, the academy took a much longer time to punish offenders.

While Smith had resigned following the altercation, apologising for his sudden outburst, he also said he would accept any punishment for his actions.

Following the incident, people had differing views online. Even though many criticised Rock’s joke made at an expense of Smith’s wife Jada, they concluded that violence was not a solution to insensitive jokes.

Many highlighted how academy members like Harvey Weinstein or Roman Polanski were awarded numerous after many allegations against them surfaced over the years.

The ten year ban they gave Will Smith feels very “make a lesson of this Black person.” — Frederick “Pre-order Patriarchy Blues” Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 8, 2022

BREAKING: Will Smith banned by the Hollywood Academy, 12 days after he slapped Chris Rock.

It took the same Academy 40 years to ban Roman Polanski after he was convicted of raping a child. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 8, 2022

People who called for Will Smith’s head yet claim to be shocked about this decade-long ban really should do some reflection. Did you sincerely think a system built on patriarchal white supremacy was going to treat a Black man reasonably when it came to punishment? https://t.co/JdAYKzkGOX — Adrienne Lawrence, Esq. (@AdrienneLaw) April 8, 2022

harvey weinstein, roman polanski and woody allen were given awards year after year while being known abusers but will smith gets banned 10 years for a slap? make it make sense https://t.co/hq9U5Oc41u — kidney cudi (@KidneysJoe) April 8, 2022

Academy banned Will Smith for 10 years, but not: Kevin Spacey

Harvey Weinstein

Casey Affleck

Woody Allen

Mel Gibson

Roman Polanski

James Franco

James Toback

Dustin Hoffman And there are allegations against Jeffrey Tambor, Richard Dreyfuss, James Woods, and Ansel Elgort. #Oscars https://t.co/iu6SXSnOoT — Paul Dawkins (@Paul__Dawkins) April 8, 2022

I’m actually dumbfounded that the Academy decided to ban Will Smith for 10 years for a slap. There are multiple celebrities that I can think of who have never been banned that are sexual predators/take advantage of actresses and actors who don’t have as much notoriety as them. pic.twitter.com/mY3NxowfLU — S. Wright (@BLKCultureProf) April 8, 2022

See I didn’t really care or have an opinion about this incident UNTIL now. Another Black man being punished for behaviors that white counterparts see no consequence, such as Adrien Brody nonconsensually kissing Halle Berry or known rapist Roman Polanski winning an Oscar #BLM https://t.co/s87tCgX2Dx — Karantine (@theREALdoctorL) April 8, 2022

I’m sorry but this is racism at its finest.

The Oscar’s didn’t ban John Wayne after he tried to attack Sacheen Littlefeather, they haven’t banned a single fucking pedophile or sex offender but they’re quick to ban Will Smith. https://t.co/SsfqUEL1xe — Luna Bunnii (@lunabunnii_) April 8, 2022

The Academy is racist for using Will Smith as an example. The slap was wrong so does the joke but honestly why ban him for 10 years? Just say you hate black people’s success. — Anisa (@hooyoanisa) April 8, 2022

will smith becoming the face of “they don’t love us, just what we create” was not on my 2022 bingo card. how did a slap translate to this when they have yet to ban actual predators and racists?? https://t.co/JxD4jYTXee — Mal 🗡 (@houseofphoton) April 8, 2022

@TheAcademy your decision to ban Will Smith from the Oscars ceremony is hypocritical and racist. There are pedofiles and rapists still attending the ceremony, but a black man who stands up for his wife in the face of systemic verbal abuse is punished #bullshit — Guayabito (@Guayabito110) April 9, 2022

If they can place a decade-long ban on Will Smith from the Oscar’s for a slap he made as a response to an ableist joke, then maybe they should consider banning the racist old white men who have been convicted for assault, or other reprehensible things, or ban the ableist comedian — Kratt & brony brainrot (@KanyantaMwansa2) April 8, 2022

this quote seems to work a little too well for this situation. White pedophiles, groomers, racists and more still own awards and are invited to the Oscars with no repercussions, but Will Smith defending his wife from an ableist comment gets a 10yr ban. https://t.co/BcmNViOIJ8 https://t.co/DceamddjiE pic.twitter.com/DtIiMZnZ5J — Ezra (@Eagleshouse22) April 8, 2022

cool ! now ban every single rapist, homophobe, racist, assaulter, and anti-vaxxer that is still allowed to attend the Oscars #theoscars2022 #WillSmith — dyl 🫶🏾 (@iluvdyl888) April 8, 2022

I think the ban for will Smith is outrageous. Harvey Weinstein has still got his Oscars just remember that. Oscars have always been racist underlying. Mel Gibson was allowed to go even when being a alcoholic and openly homophobic and racist. #WillSmith #Oscars2022 — \AFC/Tyler\NDL (@TylaPeake) April 8, 2022

The academy’s statement did not address whether Smith could be nominated for Oscars during his 10-year ban. Nor did it take any action to revoke Smith’s Academy Award.