scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Bihar polls

Photos of a packed stadium in Covid-free New Zealand get shared widely online

Even as the rest of the world grapples with a surge in Covid-19 cases, over 30,000 fans gathered at the Wellington Stadium in New Zealand on October 11 to witness the rugby match between New Zealand and Australia.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 13, 2020 6:21:26 pm
New Zealand, packed stadium, Rugby game stadium, New Zealand covid-19 updates, Trending news, Indian Express news.Pictures show fans, mask free and cheering for the All Blacks as they went against Australia in their first rugby union Test after a seven-month hiatus caused by the pandemic.

Photos that showed thousands of rugby fans at a stadium in New Zealand were widely shared on social media and prompted a range of reactions.

Even as the rest of the world grapples with a surge in Covid-19 cases, over 30,000 fans gathered at the Wellington Stadium in New Zealand on October 11 to witness the rugby match between New Zealand and Australia. The photos prompted a range of comments on New Zealand’s handling of the spread of the virus, with the nation reporting no spread of the virus.

Pictures show mask-less spectators cheering for the home team in their first rugby union Test after a seven-month break in the sport. The match ended in a draw with both the teams scoring 16 points.

While some said the event was irresponsible given the ongoing pandemic, others said it was a reminder of what the world was like before the virus struck:

With no new infections reported in the past 24 hours as per an Independent.com report, New Zealand has been praised for its handling of the virus. The island nation successfully stamped out the spread of the virus following a strict lockdown earlier this year.

Though Auckland saw a renewed outbreak in August, authorities said it was brought under control following a fresh set of lockdown measures.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 13: Latest News

Advertisement