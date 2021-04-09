‘Have we learned nothing?’: Netizens react after Elon Musk’s Neuralink partner says it’s possible to build real-life Jurassic Park

The tweet got everyone talking online, imagining ahead and thinking what could go wrong, referring to the sad trajectory of the stories in the films.

While movie buff love the Jurassic Park films, if one thing the franchise has taught us is that it’s not a good idea to bring back Tyrannosaurus rex, Velociraptors and Dilophosaurus. However, social media is currently in a frenzy with a possibility of dinosaur-themed park with dino species that became extinct millions of years ago.

It all started after Max Hodak, co-founder of Neuralink, and Elon Musk’s partner recently had tweeted about a possibility. “We could probably build Jurassic Park if we wanted to,” Hodak tweeted. Although he had added: “Wouldn’t be genetically authentic dinosaurs”, it didn’t stop people from speculating.

we could probably build jurassic park if we wanted to. wouldn’t be genetically authentic dinosaurs but 🤷‍♂️. maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species — Max Hodak (@max_hodak) April 4, 2021

As he also stressed that it would require maybe 15 years of breeding and engineering to get “super exotic novel species”, and it got everyone talking online, imagining ahead and thinking what could go wrong, referring to the sad trajectory of the stories in the superhit movie franchise.

It must be noted that it is nearly impossible to ‘de-extinct’ dinosaurs. Unlike shown in the film, where the DNA is retrieved from mosquitoes in amber and fused with frog DNA, it wouldn’t be an easy task to extract DNA of the prehistoric animals. As in a following tweet he talked about intentionally trying to generate “novel diversity”, it led many to believe they might actually do it.

Biodiversity (antifragility) is definitely valuable; conservation is important and makes sense. But why do we stop there? Why don’t we more intentionally try to generate novel diversity? — Max Hodak (@max_hodak) April 4, 2021

Although in his tweet Hodak never mentioned Neuralink, or whether the company is working on some dino-DNA project, the internet is still going wild.

While some shared jokes and memes, others have been tagging him and Musk, urging them “even if they can, they shouldn’t” go ahead with the plan. But few also said they would love to visit a dinosaurs park!

Hey @elonmusk can I run Jurassic park when you decide to go that route? — Real Wyatt Bivens (@WyattBivens) April 9, 2021

Sir never leaves his T. Rex alone. May be he wants to visit the real Jurassic Park once @elonmusk builds one 😉😁 pic.twitter.com/pTgfrrBdnU — Umesh Nepal🇳🇵 (@HyperNephroma_) April 9, 2021

I'm weirdly okay with Elon Musk making a real Jurassic Park. Just give me my childhood fantasy to fill my serotonin daddy — A MoistTortoise (@AMoistTortoise) April 9, 2021

Elon Musk says he could duplicate Jurassic Park.

If only I could see him tour the park himself in a Jeep, on live television. The Hunger Games starring the top one percent. Hell, I’d even watch it on Pay Per View. 😂 — Question Everything (@littledrgn13) April 9, 2021

I learned nothing from the Jurassic Park franchise because I would ABSOLUTELY go to a remote theme park island to see real life dinosaurs if Elon Musk makes it happen 🤣 — Call Me Cordelia (@briticanme) April 8, 2021

@elonmusk Ooh!! Oooh!!! Can you build a #JurassicPark on #Mars !? Keep in mind I’m putting in my application for a job there first please!!🙏😁🚀🦖 — stacey mohamed (@romancamel) April 9, 2021

Rockets, cars and dinosaurs, basically a six year old’s list of toys he like to play with. — WhatIfBarackOrHillarySaidIt 💉😷🗳️ (@IfBarack) April 8, 2021

Opening day at Elon Musk’s Jurassic Park pic.twitter.com/u175087uxn — 🦋 (@simply_lay_) April 9, 2021

I totally wanna see Elon Musk driving a Tesla while being chased by a T Rex! 🚗🦖 #JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/5iZEaq6Zej — The20TeenAge⛎ (@The20TeenAge) April 9, 2021

Has Elon musk and his partner actually seen Jurassic park?? Do they not understand the consequences?? t.co/G0Ah38F5tx — charlotte (@x_chellen200) April 8, 2021

so i’m guessing Elon Musk has never read or seen Jurassic Park then? bc if your takeaway is “that i can do that” then you severely missed the fucking point of that story. t.co/RY40PtVcwb — noah ⚯͛ | #FreeBritney (@streeeeep) April 8, 2021

How Elon Musk would envision himself in Jurassic Park vs. who he’d actually be in Jurassic Park. t.co/Mq9KITNd6d pic.twitter.com/zruQv1ezMn — Matt Bellissimo (@MattBellissimo) April 8, 2021

Elon Musk’s Jurassic Park: – He buys the land

– Lots of press

– Is able to create dinosaur embryos

– Is not able to create living dinosaurs

– Claims success

– Sells Jurassic Park flamethrowers — Craig Shay (@TheCraigShay) April 8, 2021

I’m guessing Elon Musk wants to solve unemployment and homelessness with his “Jurassic Park” idea. Specifically by feeding those two groups to his pet Tyrannosaurus Rexes (or Allosaurus to be time period accurate). — Anthony Canzonetta GO WATCH NOBODY! (@aacanzonetta) April 8, 2021