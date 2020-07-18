scorecardresearch
Netizens rally support after 5-year-old’s honesty shop gets robbed in England

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 18, 2020 11:33:19 am
Five-year-old, Honesty shop, Harry Clare, Trending news, Worcestershire, England, Indian Express news Harry Clare was left in tears when he found out that soaps lip balms and some money were swiped from his shop overnight, which he ran at his parents’ glamping site. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Phillip Serrell)

Internet users have come together to support a five-year-old boy after his “honesty shop” was recently robbed. The boy has been hit by donations and encouraging messages from across the world after news of the robbery was shared on various social media platforms.

According to reports, Harry Clare was left in tears when he found out that his product, soap lip balms, and some money were swiped from his shop overnight, which he ran at his parents’ glamping site.

Harry, who says he wants to be a shopkeeper when he grows up, sells soaps and lip balms made from goats milk and eggs with the help of his parents in Malvern, Worcestershire in England.

Harry’s ordeal got attention online after Phillip Serrell, an antique expert who has appeared in BBC shows like Bargain Hunt and Flog It!, shared it on Twitter.

“This is Harry – he is 5 and runs a little honesty shop near to my saleroom. Someone has stolen his money and his stock. They will probably be too ashamed to return either but if they get to read this I hope it costs them a few nights sleep,” Serrell wrote on Twitter.

Here’s how people responded to the message:

The boy’s mother, Rosie Clare, told BBC the family has been touched by the response. She said: “We’ve had people from all the way down in Devon and Scotland and a lady in New York who has sent him a message.”

