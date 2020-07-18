Netizens rally support after 5-year-old’s honesty shop gets robbed in England

Harry Clare was left in tears when he found out that soaps lip balms and some money were swiped from his shop overnight, which he ran at his parents’ glamping site. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Phillip Serrell) Harry Clare was left in tears when he found out that soaps lip balms and some money were swiped from his shop overnight, which he ran at his parents’ glamping site. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Phillip Serrell)

Internet users have come together to support a five-year-old boy after his “honesty shop” was recently robbed. The boy has been hit by donations and encouraging messages from across the world after news of the robbery was shared on various social media platforms.

According to reports, Harry Clare was left in tears when he found out that his product, soap lip balms, and some money were swiped from his shop overnight, which he ran at his parents’ glamping site.

Harry, who says he wants to be a shopkeeper when he grows up, sells soaps and lip balms made from goats milk and eggs with the help of his parents in Malvern, Worcestershire in England.

Harry’s ordeal got attention online after Phillip Serrell, an antique expert who has appeared in BBC shows like Bargain Hunt and Flog It!, shared it on Twitter.

“This is Harry – he is 5 and runs a little honesty shop near to my saleroom. Someone has stolen his money and his stock. They will probably be too ashamed to return either but if they get to read this I hope it costs them a few nights sleep,” Serrell wrote on Twitter.

Here’s how people responded to the message:

how can people be so nasty they must have known it was a kiddie hope they get what they deserve — dawn good (@dawngood1) July 14, 2020

We have come a long way since the days when we didn’t need to lock our front door and it’s not accidental either. — Tom Truck (@TruckaTom) July 14, 2020

I am very sad to hear about Harry is there any possible that we can send some money to you to give him — Andrew clay (@Andrewc80426071) July 15, 2020

Give young Harry a virtual hug from me please!🤗 #Upsetting 😢 What part of the country is this if you don’t mind me asking? 🥚 — Ellen H. (@EllenPH) July 14, 2020

Terrible. I hope whoever did it has a conscience and returns it. — Footiegal (@Footiegal10) July 14, 2020

That’s terrible! Poor Harry – he looks like a nice boy. Who would do such a thing??! — Paul Gasek (@pgasek) July 14, 2020

Poor Harry! Apart from the eggs what does Harry sell? If anything can be posted I’d buy it, covering post and package of course. — Tom Jameson 🐝 (@ghostlytom) July 14, 2020

I don’t live near there but if there’s a way to buy some eggs and Harry can donate them to someone please let us know how we can pay. Also whoever did this is beyond contempt. Harry you are a star. — Jane Cundall (@JaneCundall) July 14, 2020

Sadly Honesty is in short supply these days.Harry is doing a smashing job.

We need many more Harry’s in this country to get us back to where we should be. — Lorraine .. (@lolimac01) July 14, 2020

The boy’s mother, Rosie Clare, told BBC the family has been touched by the response. She said: “We’ve had people from all the way down in Devon and Scotland and a lady in New York who has sent him a message.”

