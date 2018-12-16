Netizens left puzzled after a child appears to ‘teleport’ during BBC interview

Many viewers were left baffled after a child mysteriously appeared in a video of a BBC interview that has gone viral. In the 10 second clip, where a woman can be seen talking about British Prime Minister Theresa May’s leadership, a child seems to magically appear in the background.

The video, which was shared by Twitter account @TewkesburyLeak, went viral in no time, leaving many questioning the sudden appearance of the child.

The clip, which has already garnered over one million views, has created quite a buzz on social media, with many speculating the strange occurrence. While some called it a “glitch in the matrix”, others wondered whether it was an “irresponsible jump cut.” Many also tweeted their own explanation of the occurrence.

WTF… does anyone else see the child teleport? pic.twitter.com/P0ju9J9cby — @realTewkesburyBC (@TewkesburyLeak) December 12, 2018

That’s fascinating. If you frame by frame it you can see that the way he seems to stretch in vertically is a video compression artifact. But why he wasn’t there and then suddenly he is I simply can’t explain — John #PeoplesVote Arnold (@floyduk) December 13, 2018

Glitch in the matrix — dh (@Dylanharrison1) December 12, 2018

A journalist and videographer, identified as Tom Richell, finally managed to give an explanation. “No, this child is not teleporting and yes the BBC edited it… but DON’T GET ANGRY YET,” he tweeted. He then went on to explain how the video was edited and why the child seemed to “teleport”.

So obviously, despite claims, he’s not teleporting (shame imo). It has been edited, but hang fire on the BBC bashing please https://t.co/XQBG9q743Q — Tom Richell (@tomrichell) December 13, 2018

The edit itself makes use of a transition which uses face tracking and something called optical flow interpolation — Tom Richell (@tomrichell) December 13, 2018

It basically takes the two shots and mashes them together in such a way that the harsh cut between them is smoothed over — Tom Richell (@tomrichell) December 13, 2018

Away from the technicals – no the BBC isn’t trying to edit this out of context. I find it *really* unlikely they’re trying to end the vox pop with her smiling either. That would be a totally pointless edit https://t.co/1SvK1OHA6u — Tom Richell (@tomrichell) December 13, 2018