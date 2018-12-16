Netizens left puzzled after a child appears to ‘teleport’ during BBC interview

Toggle Menu
While some called it a "glitch in the matrix", others wondered whether it was an "irresponsible jump cut." Many also tweeted their own explanation of the occurrence.

Many viewers were left baffled after a child mysteriously appeared in a video of a BBC interview that has gone viral.  In the 10 second clip, where a woman can be seen talking about British Prime Minister Theresa May’s leadership, a child seems to magically appear in the background.

The video, which was shared by Twitter account @TewkesburyLeak, went viral in no time, leaving many questioning the sudden appearance of the child.

The clip, which has already garnered over one million views, has created quite a buzz on social media, with many speculating the strange occurrence. While some called it a “glitch in the matrix”, others wondered whether it was an “irresponsible jump cut.” Many also tweeted their own explanation of the occurrence.

A journalist and videographer, identified as Tom Richell, finally managed to give an explanation. “No, this child is not teleporting and yes the BBC edited it… but DON’T GET ANGRY YET,” he tweeted. He then went on to explain how the video was edited and why the child seemed to “teleport”.

