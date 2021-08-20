Watch video: NYPD officer, commuter save man who fell on subway tracks moments before train arrived

In a heroic rescue, a police officer and a man standing on the platform saved a man who fell onto the subway tracks at a station in New York, USA. With moments to spare before the next train arrived, the two men risked their own lives to pull him out of the tracks in the nick of time.

In a video shared by the New York City Police Department (NYPD), a man was seen lying face-down on a subway track in the Bronx. However, an NYPD officer stationed there quickly jumped down from the platform to save the man while the train was about to enter the station. Following suit, another commuter, too, jumped along with the officer to help him.

“NYPD cops help New Yorkers at any cost!” the law enforcement agency wrote while sharing the clip online. They added that the man had lost consciousness and fell onto the tracks. “We’re also grateful to the Good Samaritan who courageously helped,” they added.

Ludin Lopez, the NYPD officer who jumped to save the 60-year-old man, told CBS2 that the train was just a minute away. Video showed the train lighter getting brighter as the duo tried to pull the man out, carefully treading around electric third rail. “I just saw somebody who needed my help and I reacted. I wasn’t even thinking.”

The victim, identified as Jessey Branch, was waiting on the southbound 2/5 platform at around noon when he had a seizure at the 149th street station, ABC7 reported.

Branch told the news outlet that the last thing he remembered was going to see a friend.

The video posted by NYPD left many in awe of the officer and the man who had come out to help. Netizens thanked and praised the police and the samaritan for helping the man, with many calling them brave, caring and loving.