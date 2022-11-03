scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

‘Prefers bottles to cans’: Netizens post funny replies to Reddit user’s post on man without fingernails

Anonychia congenita is a condition that affects some people and typically they do not have fingernails and toenails.

Have you ever imagined what would happen if you lost all your fingernails? Losing a nail or having an ingrown nail is really painful but nails also serve many purposes and make it easier to pick objects from the ground. However, there are some people who are born without fingernails and toenails due to a condition called Anonychia.

Anonychia congenita is a condition that affects some people and typically they are missing all of their fingernails and toenails. The absence of nails is noticeable from birth.

A Reddit user posted a photo of a man’s hand with the condition and it received a lot of comments as netizens wondered what tasks would be difficult without having nails. “People born with Anonychia do not have fingernails and cannot grow them,” says the caption of the photo.

See the post below:

“If a regular person cannot separate two Lego pieces imagine the hell it is for these people,” commented a Reddit user. “Drop your credit card, just report it stolen,” said another.
Another netizen saw the positive side to not having nails as he wrote, “Sure it could suck. But they’ll never know the pains of and ingrown nail, smashing a nail, loosing a nail, never have to clip fingernails, never have a splinter Under the nail, never have dirty nails etc etc. See there are plus sides!”

“Here’s your change, and WHOOPS, just dropped it, my bad, would you mind picking up all those coins I just dropped on this perfectly smooth floor?” another person wrote. “Probably prefers bottles to cans,” said yet another.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 05:03:35 pm
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 05:03:35 pm
When Raj Kapoor mortgaged all his assets including RK Studios for Mera Naam Joker, family experienced ‘severe problems’ when the film bombed

