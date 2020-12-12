Netizens poke fun at luxury brand after they sell ‘inverted’ sunglasses for over Rs 45,000

scorecardresearch
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 12, 2020 4:37:01 pm
gucci, gucci upsidedown glasses, gucci sunglasses, gucci sunglasses reactions, gucci trends, indian express, indian express newsMany agreed with Khakpour and once the post went viral, many also trolled the brand for the design of the sunglasses. (Source: @PKhakpour/Twitter)

Fashion trends aren’t always easy to understand, much less adopt. And Italian luxury fashion label Gucci selling “upside-down” sunglasses for £470 (Rs 45,835) was surely a hard pill to swallow for netizens. The inverted ‘Cat Eye’ frame was recently released, offering one-day delivery to customers on the brand’s official website.

In a series of tweets, a user named Porochista Khakpour shared several pictures of the luxury fashion brand selling the sunglasses along with a tweet that read, “Gucci, why are we doing this.”

In the next tweet, she said that though it was understandable that this year has been tough, the product being priced at £470 was not.

Khakpour also shared a picture showing how the brand had styled the sunglasses and added, “Hard no.”

Many agreed with Khakpour. And once the post went viral, several Twitter users also trolled the brand for the sunglass design.

“I thought they just turned the glasses upside down for the photo. But no, the ‘inverted eyeglasses’ are an actual product,” wrote a user while sharing the original tweet.

