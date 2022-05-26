scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Must Read

Netizens pay tribute to teachers who lost their lives in Texas school shooting

Teachers Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia were among the 21 people who were shot dead at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 26, 2022 6:41:27 pm
Irma Garcia Uvalde school shooting, Eva Mireles Uvalde school shooting, Texas school shooting, gun control America, school shootings America, Indian ExpressThe tragedy has once again highlighted the dire need for gun control in America.

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s school shooting tragedy in Texas, which came two days before the onset of summer vacations and once again highlighted the need for better gun-control laws in America, netizens around the world paid tribute to the 21 victims, among whom were teachers Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia.

Garcia was remembered by her relative John Martinez, who shared her picture on Twitter and wrote, “My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, i beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in y’all’s prayers, IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO. she was loved by many and will truly be missed.”

ALSO READ |‘Are you proud now?’: After school shootout, Texas Governor Greg Abbott criticised over 2015 pro-gun tweet

Garcia had been a teacher for 23 years. As per the NCB News television channel, she was in 2019 named a finalist for Trinity University’s prestigious prize that recognises excellence in teaching.

And Mireles had been an educator for 17 years. Her daughter Adalynn Ruiz shared a long letter that she wrote for her mother posthumously. She also posted a picture of her mother on Facebook in which Mireles can be seen holding a chart that said, “This teacher misses you and loves you. #Togetherwerise”.

While sharing the picture, Ruiz wrote, “Remember her Name , Eva Mireles a HERO. I remember my mom making me take this picture of her and she had me take like 50 before she found one she liked , she wanted it to be perfect because she had to send it into the school website for her students to see , my mom had a special place in her heart for her students . Remember this hero .  Now I will be missing you and loving you always ”.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement