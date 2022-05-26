Netizens pay tribute to teachers who lost their lives in Texas school shooting

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s school shooting tragedy in Texas, which came two days before the onset of summer vacations and once again highlighted the need for better gun-control laws in America, netizens around the world paid tribute to the 21 victims, among whom were teachers Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia.

Garcia was remembered by her relative John Martinez, who shared her picture on Twitter and wrote, “My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, i beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in y’all’s prayers, IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO. she was loved by many and will truly be missed.”

Garcia had been a teacher for 23 years. As per the NCB News television channel, she was in 2019 named a finalist for Trinity University’s prestigious prize that recognises excellence in teaching.

My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, i beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in y’all’s prayers , IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO. she was loved by many and will truly be missed. pic.twitter.com/2XpdJA0q8x — john martinez ❤️‍🔥 (@fuhknjo) May 25, 2022

Instead of thoughts and prayers let’s actually do something about guns for once. This woman and everyone else that died did NOT need to, if people didn’t treat this like a political football and just outlawed the things that are killing people. — The Reluctant Socialist (@TheReluctantSo1) May 25, 2022

Don’t find comfort, don’t seek comfort. Be mad as hell and demand change from your representatives. Comfort leads to complacency, and we cannot be complacent any more. This shit has gone on for far, far too long. — upcomingshoes (@upcomingshoes_) May 25, 2022

The only comfort I can find, is knowing the babies lost will be guided to safety by the adults we lost with them. May her memory become a blessing. May your family find peace. May this nation wake up and demand change politically and culturally. I’m so sorry for your loss. — Frenchie (@MamaFrenchiest) May 25, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

And Mireles had been an educator for 17 years. Her daughter Adalynn Ruiz shared a long letter that she wrote for her mother posthumously. She also posted a picture of her mother on Facebook in which Mireles can be seen holding a chart that said, “This teacher misses you and loves you. #Togetherwerise”.

My sweet mommy , I will miss you forever. 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/SIxKrgX6Xi — Adalynn ✞💛 (@addy_celeste) May 25, 2022

You guys are both so beautiful. She’ll always be remembered as a hero. I’m so sorry for your loss my Love ❤️ — tig ole bitties ✨🧚🏾‍♀️ (@brittaniexo_r) May 25, 2022

You described the exact same relationship I have with my mother and I can’t begin to explain how much it pains me just to simply think how would I be if this would have happened to her… you’ll have the strongest angel looking out for you. Keeping you in my prayers 🤍 — Inês Rebelo (@inesrebelop) May 25, 2022

I can’t even fathom what you & your family are enduring right now, but thank you for sharing this with us. With each word it’s clear how much you loved your Mom, how wonderful she must have been, & of the extraordinary relationship you obviously shared. I don’t know you, but it — Phil DiPirro (@DiPirro77) May 25, 2022

I don’t even wanna thank her for her sacrifice because she really shouldn’t of had to make it. She signed up to educate the youth, not give her life. I’m so sorry that your life is now affected forever. Hopefully America can get our shit together so this doesn’t happen — Negus = ROYALTY (@stillneguss) May 25, 2022

💔I’m so sorry. So so sorry. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 25, 2022

While sharing the picture, Ruiz wrote, “Remember her Name , Eva Mireles a HERO. I remember my mom making me take this picture of her and she had me take like 50 before she found one she liked , she wanted it to be perfect because she had to send it into the school website for her students to see , my mom had a special place in her heart for her students . Remember this hero . Now I will be missing you and loving you always ”.