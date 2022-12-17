scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Netizens outraged after two elderly US women get convicted for feeding, neutering feral cats

Police footage showing the arrest of Beverly Roberts, 85, and Mary Alston, 61, in Wetumpka city went viral recently, prompting many to point out that the need of the hour was concrete policies to tackle the stray cat population.

On December 13, Beverly Roberts, 85, and her friend Mary Alston, 61, were convicted of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct by a court in Wetumpka city, Alabama.

The convictions came after the ladies were arrested for feeding and trapping feral cats so that they can be spayed or neutered. According to the Wetumpka Herald, the women were sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation and $100 in fines, in addition to court costs. They were also given a 10-day jail sentence that was later suspended.

The conviction made news after the body cam footage of police personnel showing their arrest was released on YouTube by AL.com, an Alabama-based media outlet on December 15.

Soon, the video went viral. In it, police officers are seen warning Alston against trespassing on “city property”, to which Alston replies that she is on public property which appears to be a wooded area with no residential or commercial property nearby.

After the warning, the policemen arrive at the scene again and this time Alston is joined by Roberts. Roberts explains that they are trying to trap feral cats and get them neutered to deal with the city’s growing feral cat population, but she is asked to leave the area. When the ladies refuse to leave the place, they are arrested. At one point, when Roberts is getting hauled into a police car, she complains that she cannot get inside because of the way her hands are cuffed behind her back.

The conviction of Roberts and Alson, along with the body cam footage of their arrest has prompted criticism against the authorities of Wetumpka. People have flooded the comments section of recent posts on the official Facebook page of the City of Wetumpka with critical comments, demanding a re-trial of the “cat ladies” and the formation of concrete policies to tackle the stray cat population in the city.

Local reports have blamed the Wetumpka authorities for deliberately punishing Roberts and Alston because they have persistently raised the issue of stray animals. In a conversation with the Washington Post, Roberts said that so far she “has trapped at least 23 cats and spent over a $1,000 of her own money to have them neutered”. She also added that she managed to get all the cats adopted, except two that were released into the wild.

