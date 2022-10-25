scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Netizens ‘nail’ group version of Nagelbalken game

Nagelbalken is a leisure game in which people compete against each other to drive nails into a wooden beam or stump. In a TikTok video, two groups compete to hammer a nail in their respective wooden stumps.

Some of the most engaging games are simplest in nature. One such game is Nagelbalken, a German game of leisure in which people compete against each other to drive nails into a wooden beam. The person who hammers the most number of nails within a stipulated time wins. However, over the years people have created their own versions of the game.

A group format of ‘Nagelbalken’ is going viral across the internet. In a TikTok video, two groups compete with each other to hammer a nail into their respective wooden stumps. At a time a participant from each team gets one chance to hit the nail. The team members keep taking turns to hit the nail. The team who first successfully drives the nail fully into the block is declared the winner.

The video in which two groups are playing the game was first posted online by a TikTok user @woodyandkleinyl. It has since been posted across social media platforms. On Twitter, this video has gathered over 3.4 million views.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “They’ve been drinking right? I’m just going to assume because there were way too many misses 😂”.

Another Twitter user tried to express the trick of the game and wrote, “See the thing is… if you’ve done this before.. you start off with soft swings to get the nail set into the surface. Once you’re an inch or so down (depending on the nail length) is when you can start monkey swinging at it. Unless you’re super skilled. (They ain’t.)”.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 12:43:48 pm
