Netizens ‘nail’ group version of Nagelbalken game

Nagelbalken is a leisure game in which people compete against each other to drive nails into a wooden beam or stump. In a TikTok video, two groups compete to hammer a nail in their respective wooden stumps.

A group format of ‘Nagelbalken’ is going viral across the internet. In a TikTok video, two groups compete with each other to hammer a nail into their respective wooden stumps. At a time a participant from each team gets one chance to hit the nail. The team members keep taking turns to hit the nail. The team who first successfully drives the nail fully into the block is declared the winner.

Men in men’s business > pic.twitter.com/2QFyzUD1r8 — Brincel — The Last Hairbender (@TheFineFeminine) October 23, 2022

The left was already winning yet the moment the guys on the right made it slanted it was gone hell from then on — Mach575 🚀🌍 (@Mavrik2daWorld) October 23, 2022

I think it’s surprisingly difficult. Note that this is an actual game but there is usually drinking involved. Also, hammer selection can make this really tricky sometimeshttps://t.co/71MAqPuiZv — bob the burna (@bob_the_burna) October 23, 2022

They’ve been drinking right? I’m just going to assume because there were way too many misses 😂 — ur fav vegan heartthrob (@hd_tsd) October 24, 2022

See the thing is… if you’ve done this before.. you start off with soft swings to get the nail set into the surface. Once you’re an inch or so down (depending on the nail length) is when you can start monkey swinging at it. Unless you’re super skilled. (They ain’t.) — Dodge7498 (@dodge7498) October 23, 2022

I love that they didn’t cheat and were having the best time. I wanna do this race — Goldie Glocks🔫🐻🇵🇦 (@GoldieGlocks83) October 23, 2022

Something like this in the Olympics could get me to watch more than just gymnastics. 😂😂 — 💊 Plan B Yoncé 💊 (@VitaminCeeCee) October 23, 2022

The video in which two groups are playing the game was first posted online by a TikTok user @woodyandkleinyl. It has since been posted across social media platforms. On Twitter, this video has gathered over 3.4 million views.

