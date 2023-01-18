scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Too pompous for their age? Netizens mull as third graders’ theatrics on basketball court goes viral

The viral video of the young players' on-court behaviour was recorded during a match at the Snowball Classic basketball tournament in the US.

Viral basketball videos, third graders combative basketball videos, funny basketball videos, Snowball Classic basketball tournament 2023, basketball player Evan Fournier, indian express
Listen to this article
Too pompous for their age? Netizens mull as third graders’ theatrics on basketball court goes viral
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

An essential part of any game or tournament is not just about scoring points, it is also about the theatrics of the game expressed in the honest emotions of the players. Now a viral video shows a group of third graders engaged in a game of basketball with over-the-top expressions. The players can be seen expressing victory with raised fists and shouts after netting and catering to cameras with dramatic gestures.

This footage was recorded during a match of the 2023 Snowball Classic basketball tournament in the USA that took place between January 12 to 14.

ALSO READ |Arsenal goalkeeper kicked by the rival team’s supporter, furious fans demand action

The clip was posted online by the basketball-centric Twitter account Courtside Film (@CourtsideFilms) on January 17. So far it has over 7.5 million views.

While many people found the video entertaining, several people argued that such combative body language should not be encouraged as it is antithetical to sportsmanship. Some people also noted that the kids emulate the behaviour of professional basketball players who often stage aggression during televised matches.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...

French professional basketball player Evan Fournier retweeted the video and wrote, “Smh. We need to set a better example for this new generation man”. Another made a similar remark and wrote, “Coached youth basketball for past 5 years, anytime one of my players acted this way I addressed it with them, especially my son. Their coaches can do better. Celebrating and cheering for teammates is great but there is a line.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 14:12 IST
Next Story

Ashok Leyland bags contract to supply 500 buses to Sri Lanka Transport Board

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close