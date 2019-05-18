Netizens mourn the loss of Internet’s favourite Grumpy cat

Grumpy Cat, the popular Internet feline that made many smile with its permanent scowl, encountered health complications and died. According to a post shared by the verified account of the cat, the 7-year-old died following complications from a recent urinary tract infection.

“Despite care from top professionals, as well as her loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome. She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy,” read the tweet, which went viral in no time.

Some days are grumpier than others… pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

The cat, whose real name was Tardar Sauce or Tard, became famous for her frown face and gained millions of followers over the years. From popular memes to Gifs, the cat’s grumpy face was all over the Internet and even launched an empire worth millions. Once the news broke, many were left heartbroken.

#grumpycat 😭 az sad as it is, this goes perfect pic.twitter.com/qcdOeFRqbO — Jennifer Hernandez 😇 🇵🇷 (@Jen112685) May 18, 2019

#GrumpyCat has died 😢

He once hung out with Stan Lee (not that he as impressed), they are now both on the other side. He’ll live forever in our memes. pic.twitter.com/m5Y9e0Ssiq — Buhle Dlamini (@buhle007) May 18, 2019

I just heard that #GrumpyCat has passed away. Hopefully the afterlife will make him less grumpy. RIP pic.twitter.com/zMUP6zDBnX — Bryton Cherrier (@BrytonCherrier) May 18, 2019