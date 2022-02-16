scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
‘You’re ruining all the fun’: Netizens miffed at NYT after Wordle players get different answers

After taking over, NYT has also removed certain words from the game’s list of probable guesses and solutions.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 16, 2022 12:56:29 pm
wordle, wordle different answers, wordle new york times, wordle different solutions, wordle 241 different answers, indian expressPlayers were confused and angry after getting two different words for Wordle 241.

Ever since The New York Times (NYT) acquired Wordle, players of the popular word game have not been happy. And to make matters worse, players have alleged, the newspaper has killed the quintessential element of the viral hit, which had the same solution for all. People are now taking to Twitter to vent out their frustration.

After the much-enjoyed game shifted to the NYT website recently, players have pointed out that a lot of things have changed—from its font to the level of difficulty. However, one thing players were not expecting was different results to a puzzle with the same serial number—a feature that had created an essence of secrecy around Wordle.

After taking over, NYT has also removed certain words from the game’s list of probable guesses and solutions. In a response to a reader asking about the changes, the newspaper said it had altered the word list to “remove obscure words to keep the puzzle accessible to more people, as well as insensitive or offensive words.”

People were left confused online while sharing results for Wordle #241.

Earlier this month, Wordle creator Josh Wardle, revealed that he sold off the game for a price “in the low seven figures.” NYT announcing the move said it “reflects the growing importance of games, like crosswords and Spelling Bee”, in the company’s quest to increase digital subscriptions to 10 million by 2025.

