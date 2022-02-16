‘You’re ruining all the fun’: Netizens miffed at NYT after Wordle players get different answers

Ever since The New York Times (NYT) acquired Wordle, players of the popular word game have not been happy. And to make matters worse, players have alleged, the newspaper has killed the quintessential element of the viral hit, which had the same solution for all. People are now taking to Twitter to vent out their frustration.

After the much-enjoyed game shifted to the NYT website recently, players have pointed out that a lot of things have changed—from its font to the level of difficulty. However, one thing players were not expecting was different results to a puzzle with the same serial number—a feature that had created an essence of secrecy around Wordle.

After taking over, NYT has also removed certain words from the game’s list of probable guesses and solutions. In a response to a reader asking about the changes, the newspaper said it had altered the word list to “remove obscure words to keep the puzzle accessible to more people, as well as insensitive or offensive words.”

Just got this explanation from the NYT… pic.twitter.com/0gqHh23Eyi — Michael Slezak (@MikeySlezak) February 14, 2022

People were left confused online while sharing results for Wordle #241.

the entire point of Wordle being fun, was that everyone had the same word. but now bc new york times is stupid and boring they’re giving people different words — milkton (@localIystupid) February 16, 2022

Seriously @nytimes … you’re going to kill wordle. Part of the fun is giving everyone the same word. That’s what makes it competitive. — S🅿️encer Friedman✡︎🟠🌊🇺🇦 (@The_JEW_Spencer) February 16, 2022

I can't believe the @nytimes has not yet addressed the breaking #Wordle scandal. 241 was NOT the same word for everyone! pic.twitter.com/IymEezjBzZ — John Degen (@jkdegen) February 15, 2022

The whole point of Wordle is that we all have the same word. If we don’t, it’s not wordle.#Wordle241 pic.twitter.com/kaVnWDi6VX — Just absolutely never bunt. Seriously though. (@seidlersburner) February 15, 2022

So #Wordle has now split into two versions. I’ve seen a different solution for the one hosted on @nytimes and the one hosted on the original site. This is rubbish. fwiw I’m doing the original which I still have cached in an open browser tab. https://t.co/kziPXJ0TQJ — Chris Kendall (@ottocrat) February 15, 2022

Seriously Babel moment…NYT trying to climb too high in the sky. — Amybug (@Amybug42) February 15, 2022

A glitch perhaps. I lost out to Agora but after a discussion with my son found out it now isn’t the correct word and could retake the wordle. 🤔 — It’s Me (@ItsMe0029) February 15, 2022

*silly word game spoilers* The New York Times buying Wordle and changing today’s word from Agora to Aroma because the former was “too obscure” is the most American shit I’ve ever heard — Matt Goss (@mattgoss_) February 15, 2022

The day that divided Wordle. Are you team AROMA or team AGORA? — zants (@Zantareous) February 15, 2022

Hate to do this but wtf is happening. Me and my hubby got two different solutions today. So tried again on another phone and yes the solutions were diff on https://t.co/VuOv9UttXu site and nytimes.

What’s happening? Is the solution AROMA or AGORA#wordle #wordle241 pic.twitter.com/PKEirPyw6V — Smita Pal (@theavgmom) February 14, 2022

Earlier this month, Wordle creator Josh Wardle, revealed that he sold off the game for a price “in the low seven figures.” NYT announcing the move said it “reflects the growing importance of games, like crosswords and Spelling Bee”, in the company’s quest to increase digital subscriptions to 10 million by 2025.