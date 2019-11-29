Follow Us:
Netizens love this dad’s ‘frantic’ text messages over losing his daughter’s hamster

Veerman's lawyer dad was wracked with guilt and described it as his "biggest screw up ever".

Updated: November 29, 2019 10:40:43 pm
A single father recently became an internet sensation after his panicked text messages over losing his daughter’s hamster went viral.

Steph Veerman, who shared the hilarious text messages and several pictures on her Twitter feed explained to her followers that her father called her in panic mode, and said that he lost her hamster, whom she left with him before leaving for college.

The 19-year-old, who described her father as “truly pure”, said that he was “blubbering” when he called in to say the news.

As per her post, Veerman’s lawyer dad was wracked with guilt and described it as his “biggest screw up ever”. After profusely apologising over text, the distraught father resorted to googling techniques to find the missing hampsters.

He even set up traps and put out Chester’s favorite treat, peanuts, all over the house, in an attempt to lure the animal back to his cage.

Much to the delight of the father-daughter duo, Chester soon decided to show up but a day after. Veerman’s dad described it as the “most stressful day”.

Many were delighted by the story and reacted to it. Look at some comments below:

