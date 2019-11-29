Netizens love this dad’s ‘frantic’ text messages over losing his daughter’s hamster

He even set up traps and put out Chester’s favorite treat, peanuts, all over the house, in an attempt to lure the animal back to his cage. He even set up traps and put out Chester’s favorite treat, peanuts, all over the house, in an attempt to lure the animal back to his cage.

A single father recently became an internet sensation after his panicked text messages over losing his daughter’s hamster went viral.

Steph Veerman, who shared the hilarious text messages and several pictures on her Twitter feed explained to her followers that her father called her in panic mode, and said that he lost her hamster, whom she left with him before leaving for college.

my dad took over my hamster once i went back to college and ended up getting really attached and today he escaped and this goes to prove how truly pure my father is pic.twitter.com/JmTJl6jFBI — Steph Veerman (@stephyj725) November 25, 2019

The 19-year-old, who described her father as “truly pure”, said that he was “blubbering” when he called in to say the news.

As per her post, Veerman’s lawyer dad was wracked with guilt and described it as his “biggest screw up ever”. After profusely apologising over text, the distraught father resorted to googling techniques to find the missing hampsters.

He even set up traps and put out Chester’s favorite treat, peanuts, all over the house, in an attempt to lure the animal back to his cage.

Much to the delight of the father-daughter duo, Chester soon decided to show up but a day after. Veerman’s dad described it as the “most stressful day”.

follow up: He did find him!!! pic.twitter.com/ObHSSmI4UU — Steph Veerman (@stephyj725) November 26, 2019

