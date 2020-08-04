Car showroom adopts local stray dog and make him ‘sales consultant’, netizens love it

The dog is no longer just the mascot for the store, it will now feature in a national camping for the company in Brazil. (@hyundaibr/ Instagram) The dog is no longer just the mascot for the store, it will now feature in a national camping for the company in Brazil. (@hyundaibr/ Instagram)

A Hyundai showroom in Brazil made waves globally after they appointed a friendly local stray dog as an employee, and even gave ‘Tucson Prime’ his own ID card.

In the photos that have been widely shared on social media, the four-legged ’employee’ now named Tuscon Prime, is seen sitting near new cars. Another photo shows him outside the store’s door.

“This puppy was walking on a daily basis outside a HYUNDAI agency, until one day workers decided to name him part of the team,” a post on Facebook read. The post has since been shared by many, including actors, who’ve urged people to be kind to stray dogs.

Although the dog was adopted in late May, the story made waves earlier this week after the official handle of Hyundai Brazil posted images of the ‘pawfessional consultant’ on their Instagram account.

The post was shared on the occasion of Dia do Vira-Lata, a day reserved to create awareness about the importance of rescuing and adopting stray animals. The company’s handle posted that the dog was adopted by an outlet in Serra in the state of Espírito Santo.

Initially the dog was merely provided refuge, but his ability to greet and interact with customers earned him the ‘promotion’.

“More than pet friendly, we are pet family: if today is the Day of the Mutt, there are plenty of reasons and #pets to celebrate! Meet @tucson_prime, the sales dog at the dealership @PrimeHyundai de Serra – ES. The new member is about a year old, was welcomed by the #Hyundai family and has already won over co-workers and customers with his sympathy – and if he also just won yours, double-tap the photo!” said the post on Instagram.

Showroom manager Emerson Mariano told media outlet Top Motors Brazil that the feedback for Tucson’s customer-interaction in the store have been extremely positive, and he said the environment in the outlet has improved thanks to the dog’s “very caring and docile nature”.

Mariano told the media outlet that many customers returned to the store even after purchasing a car just to meet the dog and give him gifts.

The dog now has a dedicated Instagram account, with nearly 30,000 followers.

It all started after the young dog took refuge outside the showroom during a spell of heavy rain.

According to a report in The Gazette, Mariano felt sorry for the dog, so he brought him in and offered him some food and water. The dog then stayed on.

Mariano said that he became attached to the dog and suggested to the board to adopt Tucson as a mascot.

“After all, the company has always been pet friendly, so now, we decided to embrace this idea in practice too, having our own pet, precisely at a more complicated time like this, with so many abandoned animals ”, Mariano told Top Motors Brazil.

After his adoption, Tucson has been taken to a doctor to get all the necessary vaccinations. And soon, he’s expected to star in a national advertisement campaign for Hyundai, according to a report by Folha Vitoria.com.

