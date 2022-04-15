‘We need more big hearts in the world’: Netizens laud kid who took toaster to school to serve free pop tarts

It’s often said, “sharing is caring”. And in a bid to do so, a 13-year-old boy, however, got into trouble after he turned up at school armed with a toaster. Reason? Well, he wanted to serve some pop tarts to his friends!

Upon hearing the reason, his mother couldn’t stop laughing and decided to narrate the story on Twitter, where it has since gone viral.

Peruvian/American author and filmmaker Elisa Stone Leahy shared the funny story about how her son’s sweet gesture didn’t quite impress his teachers. According to Leahy, her son “took his backpack to the lunchroom, found a spot by an outlet, pulled out the toaster, set it on the seat next to him”.

He then proceeded to toast pop tarts and pass them around to his friends and didn’t charge anyone. “We only had enough at home for his table,” the mother revealed adding that his teacher warned him to not make it a habit.

Ok, I hear that the teacher actually only told him not to “make a habit of it.” 😂 So I wonder how many times makes a habit? I also wonder if I should hide the popcorn popper… — Elisa Stone Leahy (@ElisaStoneLeahy) April 13, 2022

“Honestly, that toaster is on its last legs. I’m not sure how it survived the trip,” the mother added also joking if she should hide the popcorn popper at home.

“I bought those #PopTarts because our kitchen is being repaired and all our meals are coming from the microwave and the toaster at the moment,” the mother explained in a follow-up tweet. “I guess he saw how many we had and figured we had plenty to share!” she quipped.

I bought those #PopTarts because our kitchen is being repaired and all our meals are coming from the microwave and the toaster at the moment. I guess he saw how many we had and figured we had plenty to share! 😁 — Elisa Stone Leahy (@ElisaStoneLeahy) April 14, 2022

As the mother continued, the funny story pulled at heartstrings of many drawn to the funny thread as she revealed her “very sweet” but “a bit of a prankster” son is a cancer survivor. The mother shared how, he deep-rooted the feeling of sharing is to him.

“A few yrs ago someone gave him $100 as a gift when he started cancer treatment. He asked to go buy Lego sets that he could give to other kids in the hospital. 5 years later, he’s just as sweet and no signs of cancer,” she wrote. “This story really captures him and I’m glad everyone is enjoying it!” she added.

He’s 13, a man of few words, a bit of a prankster, very sweet. A few yrs ago someone gave him $100 as a gift when he started cancer treatment. He asked to go buy Lego sets that he could give to other kids in the hospital. 5 years later, he’s just as sweet and no signs of cancer. — Elisa Stone Leahy (@ElisaStoneLeahy) April 14, 2022

As the thread garnered a lot of attention on the platform, she encouraged others to donate some pop tarts or some thing else to their local food pantry. “We would love that! Food pantries have gotten our family through some rough times,” she wrote.

Sharing a link of a food bank she said, it’s also okay if some couldn’t help. “If you are able, donate, if you’re not, please know that I get it. I’ve been there. It’s okay to be on that side too,” she added.

Wow, I am absolutely floored by your kind words and generosity! I just heard the MidOhio food bank site may have crashed, but here’s another spot in my neighborhood that you can give to! https://t.co/O1WmznS6SW — Elisa Stone Leahy (@ElisaStoneLeahy) April 14, 2022

And as the woman was flooded with kind word and food bank site “crashed” with too many people thronging to help, she said she was grateful for the overwhelming response. She also later informed that his teacher too thought it was hilarious but wouldn’t want him to repeat it.

Talked to the teacher at the school today finally. He definitely said he does not encourage the behavior but he also was laughing. I probably shouldn’t buy him a larger toaster then… — Elisa Stone Leahy (@ElisaStoneLeahy) April 14, 2022

Later, she tweeted that the company of US Pop Tarts reached to her about sending the breakfast toaster pastries to the school and also will be making a generous donation to No Kid Hungry orgnaisation. “I’m crying,” the woman added moved by it all.

@PopTartsUS has contacted me about sending Pop Tarts to the school AND making a generous donation to No Kid Hungry. I’m crying. 🥰 — Elisa Stone Leahy (@ElisaStoneLeahy) April 14, 2022

And as people request to see the boy, the mother finally shared a photo of him after going viral.

Well, since we already have interviews lining up (what!!??) , we decided to go ahead a share a pic. Here’s my boy with the sad little toaster and an empty box of @PopTartsUS ! pic.twitter.com/naJSGhGyjy — Elisa Stone Leahy (@ElisaStoneLeahy) April 15, 2022

People thoroughly enjoyed the boy’s sweet prank and showered lots of love on the family, with many saying they have donated to their local food bank.

I wrote a poem inspired by your son’s story! I call it Poptarts 4 All! I hope you like it! ♥️😋 pic.twitter.com/bBibDhgFd3 — bradypoems (@bradypoems) April 14, 2022

Of all the things he could have put in his backpack to take to school, I’d say this is a win! 😂 — Dan (@authordansmith) April 13, 2022

Hahahahahaha !!!! School Teacher here and I can say that should be a teachable moment to the school and board. Nobody was hurt. How about we have foods that kids can enjoy and not have to sneak from home. So everyone can win and be happy. Our kids deserve the very best. — Jτ (@J_To22es) April 14, 2022

You should be proud, Elisa. You are raising a wonderful young man. 👏👏 — Love is Kind (@TMcG1972) April 15, 2022

This story also captures that you’re raising a very decent human being. Good on you. 🙏 — Zora Renee (@Breezegrl) April 14, 2022

I will donate in honor of your sweet guy. This is the best thing ever!!! — Dawnweber (@Dawnweb89148101) April 14, 2022

Well this made my day. I’d be laughing too and for a good reason. You’ve done well as a parent I’d say. — Scott Snailham (@ScottSnailham) April 14, 2022

If you’re going to get in “trouble” … This might just be one of the very best ways to do so. 🥰 — Nancy (@magictrip8) April 14, 2022

Giving me little brave toaster vibes pic.twitter.com/s063oCduPJ — Green (@grnj) April 15, 2022

Retired middle school principal here. Thanks for sharing your son’s generosity and genius! I loved middle schoolers! — Carolyn Witten (@CarolynWitten1) April 14, 2022

Oh man. I was just enjoying the feed and saw this one and literally went full tears in a sushi restaurant. Sorry to hear that he had to go through that. Sounds like he’s an amazing kid and you are lucky to have each other ❤️ — mark (@IndominusMark92) April 14, 2022

🥺😭😭❤ I’m so glad we have him in the world!! ❤❤ — 💜⁷ (@_PurplesBTS) April 14, 2022