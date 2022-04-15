scorecardresearch
‘We need more big hearts in the world’: Netizens laud kid who took toaster to school to serve free pop tarts

A 13-year-old cancer survivor from Columbus, Ohio melted hearts online after he sneaked in a toaster at his school's lunchroom to serve his friends pop tarts.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 15, 2022 7:41:51 pm
good news, pop tarts, boy takes toaster to school, boy toaster to school pop tarts, viral news, indian expressAfter the story went viral the Pop Tart company decided to donate the breakfast snacks to school. (Source: ElisaStoneLeahy/ Twitter)

It’s often said, “sharing is caring”. And in a bid to do so, a 13-year-old boy, however, got into trouble after he turned up at school armed with a toaster. Reason? Well, he wanted to serve some pop tarts to his friends!

Upon hearing the reason, his mother couldn’t stop laughing and decided to narrate the story on Twitter, where it has since gone viral.

Peruvian/American author and filmmaker Elisa Stone Leahy shared the funny story about how her son’s sweet gesture didn’t quite impress his teachers. According to Leahy, her son “took his backpack to the lunchroom, found a spot by an outlet, pulled out the toaster, set it on the seat next to him”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He then proceeded to toast pop tarts and pass them around to his friends and didn’t charge anyone. “We only had enough at home for his table,” the mother revealed adding that his teacher warned him to not make it a habit.

“Honestly, that toaster is on its last legs. I’m not sure how it survived the trip,” the mother added also joking if she should hide the popcorn popper at home.

“I bought those #PopTarts because our kitchen is being repaired and all our meals are coming from the microwave and the toaster at the moment,” the mother explained in a follow-up tweet. “I guess he saw how many we had and figured we had plenty to share!” she quipped.

As the mother continued, the funny story pulled at heartstrings of many drawn to the funny thread as she revealed her “very sweet” but “a bit of a prankster” son is a cancer survivor. The mother shared how, he deep-rooted the feeling of sharing is to him.

“A few yrs ago someone gave him $100 as a gift when he started cancer treatment. He asked to go buy Lego sets that he could give to other kids in the hospital. 5 years later, he’s just as sweet and no signs of cancer,” she wrote. “This story really captures him and I’m glad everyone is enjoying it!” she added.

As the thread garnered a lot of attention on the platform, she encouraged others to donate some pop tarts or some thing else to their local food pantry. “We would love that! Food pantries have gotten our family through some rough times,” she wrote.

Sharing a link of a food bank she said, it’s also okay if some couldn’t help. “If you are able, donate, if you’re not, please know that I get it. I’ve been there. It’s okay to be on that side too,” she added.

And as the woman was flooded with kind word and food bank site “crashed” with too many people thronging to help, she said she was grateful for the overwhelming response. She also later informed that his teacher too thought it was hilarious but wouldn’t want him to repeat it.

Later, she tweeted that the company of US Pop Tarts reached to her about sending the breakfast toaster pastries to the school and also will be making a generous donation to No Kid Hungry orgnaisation. “I’m crying,” the woman added moved by it all.

And as people request to see the boy, the mother finally shared a photo of him after going viral.

People thoroughly enjoyed the boy’s sweet prank and showered lots of love on the family, with many saying they have donated to their local food bank.

