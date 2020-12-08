scorecardresearch
Late father leaves $10 for son to buy his first beer; post leaves netizens emotional

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 8, 2020 7:00:10 pm
Twitter user shares ten dollars note his late father left to be given on his 21st birthday.

A 21-year-old received a surprise on his birthday when his sister bought him his first beer from the money given by their late father. On the special occassion, when Matt Goodman received a $10 note from his sister, little did he know its significance.

It turned out that the money was from their later father, who had died six years ago. In order to buy his son’s first beer, his father had handed the money to his daughter before he passed away.

“Almost 6 years ago before my dad passed he gave my sister this 10$ bill to give to me on my 21st birthday so he could buy me my first beer, cheers pops having this one for you!” Goodman tweeted.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to go viral and triggered a plethora of reactions. While many were left emotional, others shared their own experiences of losing their parent.

