A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life

Netizens left teary-eyed after 4-year-old tells her new 86-year-old friend that her mother is dead

An interaction between a four-year-old and her new 86-year-old friend has left many emotional. During a task when teacher Libby asked Beryl to help the little girl write an invitation to her parents, Pollard promptly responded "No, my mum’s died, so Gran-Gran and Daddy,"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 9, 2018 8:53:58 pm

Old People's Home For 4-Year-Olds, four year old made people cry, four year old without mom, doue year old without mother, viral video, During a task when teacher Libby asked Beryl to help the little girl write an invitation to her parents, Pollard promptly responded “No, my mum’s died, so Gran-Gran and Daddy,”(Source: YT)

Viewers of Old People’s Home For 4-Year-Olds were left in tears after a four-year-old girl casually told her older friend that her mother was no more. During the show, little Scarlett Pollard revealed that her mother had died six months before the show. The Channel 4 show, that is currently running its second series, is an experiment where pre-school children spend time at a retirement home with older people for around six weeks.

According to a Daily Mail report, Pollard lost her mother Sally to cancer just nine months ago and she met pensioner Beryl Poulson,86, when the show was being filmed. However, it is the interaction between the two, who instantly clicked, that left everyone emotional. At Lark Hill Village in Nottingham, during a task when teacher Libby asked Beryl to help the little girl write an invitation to her parents, Pollard promptly responded “No, my mum’s died, so Gran-Gran and Daddy,”

Watch the video here:

The moment left several viewers people with many tweeting about the episode. While some stated that the episode made them emotional, others felt that the show brought out a very positive message. Here are some of the reactions trending on social media:

