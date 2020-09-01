Stray dog in Malaysia painted to look like a tiger, sparks outrage among animal activists

In the pictures, which have now gone viral the black stripes have been made on the animal to make it look like a tiger.

A picture of a dog painted in orange and black stripes to resemble a tiger has triggered angry reactions online, with many animal activists and citizens demanding strict punishment for the culprits. Pictures of the stray dog were shared on the Facebook page of The Persatuan Haiwan Malaysia – Malaysia Animal Association.

The animal rights group reached out to the citizens to help track those responsible for painting the dog. “Help Animal Malaysia find out where location and who belongs to? Mystery gift awaits the complete information if it’s in this country,” read the caption of the post.

The post has triggered several reactions among netizens, with many criticising the people behind the act. “Do you think this is funny?” asked a user, while another wrote, “What a pity he got sprayed. Must not be comfortable.”

However, this is not the first time such an act has caught the attention, enraging animal activists. Last year, two donkeys painted to look like zebras for a safari-themed wedding reception at a Spanish beach town had triggered outrage online.

