Netizens left baffled after studio apartment in UK is priced at Rs 1.2 crore. Can you guess why?

Netizens are left perplexed after seeing the listing price of a compact studio flat in the UK. While the listing of the flat describes it as “spacious” and having a “built in bed over the stairs”, the picture shows the exact opposite.

Located in Worthington, West Sussex, the studio flat features a cramped makeshift bedroom with a bed placed on top of the flat’s staircase and a the kitchen right next to it — all for a whopping price of 1,25,000 pounds (approx. Rs 1. 2 crore).

The listing of the flat went viral on social media after it was shared by a user @unfortunatalie. “Move to the South. The possibilities are endless,” read the caption of the post, which was tweeted along with a picture of the flat.

mOvE tO tHe sOuTh tHe PoSsiBiLiTiEs aRe eNdLeSs pic.twitter.com/TU6wiag1Ie — 6 Chip Nat (@unfortunatalie) August 27, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with reactions from netizens. “How is that bed legal you roll over and you die,” wrote a user. “Is… is that bed balanced over the stairwell?” another tweeted. Some also shared other bizarre rooms they came across while house hunting.

I’m keeping this picture for those days when my life seems grim. Then I’ll remember I have a bed in a room. On the floor. — 💧clancee (@SirClancelotodo) August 31, 2020

Is… is that bed balanced over the stairwell? — John Self (@john_self) August 28, 2020

Until I fell out of bed, tumbled down the stairs and was found 3 weeks later covered in flies. — Loubence of Arabia™ (@Loubinda1) August 28, 2020

How is that bed legal you roll over and you DIE — Lauren Ingram (@laureningram) August 27, 2020

I came across this beauty when I was searching… an outhouse in someone’s back garden for £900 pcm. pic.twitter.com/yPNZEjznFd — Jaye Kearney (@kearneyjaye) August 28, 2020

This came up in a flat search for us a few years ago. That bathtub is over the stairs. pic.twitter.com/80jMneQ9WG — ClaireSam (@london_lorelei) August 28, 2020

