scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 03, 2020
Top news

Netizens left baffled after studio apartment in UK is priced at Rs 1.2 crore. Can you guess why?

"Move to the South. The possibilities are endless," read the caption of the post, which was tweeted along with a picture of the room priced at 1,25,000 pounds (approx. Rs 1. 2 crore).

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 3, 2020 4:20:59 pm
studio flat apartment listing viral, viral apartment listening, West Sussex, bizarre, trendingSince being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens reacting to the viral picture.

Netizens are left perplexed after seeing the listing price of a compact studio flat in the UK. While the listing of the flat describes it as “spacious” and having a “built in bed over the stairs”, the picture shows the exact opposite.

Located in Worthington, West Sussex, the studio flat features a cramped makeshift bedroom with a bed placed on top of the flat’s staircase and a the kitchen right next to it — all for a whopping price of 1,25,000 pounds (approx. Rs 1. 2 crore).

The listing of the flat went viral on social media after it was shared by a user @unfortunatalie. “Move to the South. The possibilities are endless,” read the caption of the post, which was tweeted along with a picture of the flat.

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with reactions from netizens. “How is that bed legal you roll over and you die,” wrote a user. “Is… is that bed balanced over the stairwell?” another tweeted. Some also shared other bizarre rooms they came across while house hunting.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 03: Latest News

Advertisement