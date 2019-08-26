Team India praised by fans after massive win against West Indies in first Test

After India’s massive 318-run victory against West Indies in the first test in Antigua, fans took to Twitter to appreciate the team’s performance. Fans were full of praise for batsman Ajinkya Rahane, whose inning helped India across the 300-run mark.

Though the Indian team lost captain Virat Kohli early, he was praised for becoming the Indian captain with the most number of overseas Test wins (12), surpassing Sourav Ganguly’s record of 11.

Here are some reactions:

#Conguratulations #TeamIndia on winning the first Test Match against west indies by 318 runs All round performance helped india to win the match by this huge margin in just four days.✌👏👏👏 @imVkohli @BCCI @ICC #Indvswi @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/Uez5PhgsJU — Md Shoaib Azam (@iamSazam) August 26, 2019

Well played boys! Congratulations to Indian Cricket team, Match winning contribution from both batsmen and bowlers. @BCCI@ICC #INDvsWI — Vaibhav mishra🇮🇳 (@OfficialmishraG) August 26, 2019

India won the 1st test match against WI by 318 runs. #rahane & #Bumrah both tame windies.But burning question is that why team india choke in big #ICC tournament’s final or semi’s. Well congratulations to #kingkohli. #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/s5iMen5bZt — Harshita (@im_harshita1) August 26, 2019

India are now unbeaten for 22 Tests against the West Indies – their longest unbeaten streak against ANY opponent in Test cricket.

On the other hand, the 22-Test streak is West Indies’ longest ever win-less streak against ANY opponent.#INDvsWI #INDvWI l #TestChampionship pic.twitter.com/wadKlQ06QI — Wesley00005 (@Wesley000051) August 26, 2019

#INDvsWI

Bumrah on 🔥 8-2-7-5

Ishant on ☀️ 7-1-16-2

Meanwhile Shami on Field be like pic.twitter.com/cvZCBueao8 — Rahul Koyalkar™ (@koyalkar_77) August 25, 2019

Most Test wins by Indian captains outside India: 12* Virat Kohli (26 Tests)

11 Sourav Ganguly (28 Tests)

6 MS Dhoni (30 Tests)

5 Rahul Dravid (17 Tests) #INDvWI #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/JRFNrqF1IC — Wesley00005 (@Wesley000051) August 26, 2019

The Captain To Win The Most Number Of Overseas Test Games ✌🏻💕#INDvsWI #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/A69tVYZlrQ — Manish Kohli™ (@Manishkohli22) August 26, 2019

West Indians right now.

One side: Chase, Another side: Hope 😂😂#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/ir83h9cptQ — Mayuresh Srivastava (@iam_mayuresh) August 25, 2019

#INDvsWI

Fall of WI-II wickets 1st- Bumrah

2nd- Bumrah

3rd- Ishant

4th- Bumrah

5th- Ishant

Meanwhile Shami be like: pic.twitter.com/MbOtBG6XmE — Rahul Koyalkar™ (@koyalkar_77) August 25, 2019

He was so emotional. His wait of two years ended. And that happy reaction by Captain Kohli for his mate describe how much he love his mates & their achievements.! ❤️

#Rahane #Kohli #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/Nl54QCENTy — cнαυнαη 🇮🇳 (@x18_Rocco) August 25, 2019

The two teams will now face-off in the second Test at Jamaica that will begin on August 30.