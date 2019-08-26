Toggle Menu
Team India praised by fans after massive win against West Indies in first Testhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/netizens-laud-team-india-massive-win-west-indies-first-test-antigua-5937878/

Team India praised by fans after massive win against West Indies in first Test

Indian fans were full of praise for captain Virat Kohli as he became the Indian captain with the highest number of overseas Test victories.

India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies 1st Test Day, India wins 1st Test, Cricket, test cricket, Trending, Sports news, Indian Express news
The two teams will now move to Jamaica for the 2nd Test, which will begin on August 30.

After India’s massive 318-run victory against West Indies in the first test in Antigua, fans took to Twitter to appreciate the team’s performance. Fans were full of praise for batsman Ajinkya Rahane, whose inning helped India across the 300-run mark.

Though the Indian team lost captain Virat Kohli early, he was praised for becoming the Indian captain with the most number of overseas Test wins (12), surpassing Sourav Ganguly’s record of 11.

Here are some reactions:

The two teams will now face-off in the second Test at Jamaica that will begin on August 30.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android