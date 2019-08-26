Team India praised by fans after massive win against West Indies in first Test

After India’s massive 318-run victory against West Indies in the first test in Antigua, fans took to Twitter to appreciate the team’s performance. Fans were full of praise for batsman Ajinkya Rahane, whose inning helped India across the 300-run mark.
Though the Indian team lost captain Virat Kohli early, he was praised for becoming the Indian captain with the most number of overseas Test wins (12), surpassing Sourav Ganguly’s record of 11.
Here are some reactions:
#Conguratulations #TeamIndia on winning the first Test Match against west indies by 318 runs All round performance helped india to win the match by this huge margin in just four days.✌👏👏👏 @imVkohli @BCCI @ICC #Indvswi @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/Uez5PhgsJU
….Pujara Comes Out To Bat….
…WI Fans…#INDvsWI #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/9kkT05OTvG
Well played boys! Congratulations to Indian Cricket team, Match winning contribution from both batsmen and bowlers. @BCCI@ICC #INDvsWI
India won the 1st test match against WI by 318 runs. #rahane & #Bumrah both tame windies.But burning question is that why team india choke in big #ICC tournament’s final or semi’s. Well congratulations to #kingkohli. #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/s5iMen5bZt
India are now unbeaten for 22 Tests against the West Indies – their longest unbeaten streak against ANY opponent in Test cricket.
On the other hand, the 22-Test streak is West Indies’ longest ever win-less streak against ANY opponent.#INDvsWI #INDvWI l #TestChampionship pic.twitter.com/wadKlQ06QI
India lead 1-0 🏏♥️#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/FxbYYOjMuY
#INDvsWI
Bumrah on 🔥 8-2-7-5
Ishant on ☀️ 7-1-16-2
Meanwhile Shami on Field be like pic.twitter.com/cvZCBueao8
Most Test wins by Indian captains outside India:
12* Virat Kohli (26 Tests)
11 Sourav Ganguly (28 Tests)
6 MS Dhoni (30 Tests)
5 Rahul Dravid (17 Tests)
#INDvWI #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/JRFNrqF1IC
The Captain To Win The Most Number Of Overseas Test Games ✌🏻💕#INDvsWI #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/A69tVYZlrQ
West Indians right now.
One side: Chase, Another side: Hope 😂😂#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/ir83h9cptQ
#INDvsWI
Fall of WI-II wickets
1st- Bumrah
2nd- Bumrah
3rd- Ishant
4th- Bumrah
5th- Ishant
Meanwhile Shami be like: pic.twitter.com/MbOtBG6XmE
You Beauty #Rahane🏏🇮🇳🙌#AjinkyaRahane #WIvIND #WIvsIND #INDvWI #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/NJdJqh6MwU
He was so emotional. His wait of two years ended. And that happy reaction by Captain Kohli for his mate describe how much he love his mates & their achievements.! ❤️
#Rahane #Kohli #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/Nl54QCENTy
The two teams will now face-off in the second Test at Jamaica that will begin on August 30.