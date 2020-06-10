scorecardresearch
Watch: Pilot lands plane in dense jungle in scene straight out of ‘Narcos’

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 10, 2020 2:37:54 pm
viral video of plane landing in a hole, twitter, twitter reactions, viral video, indian express. indian express news Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with netizens praising the pilot for the landing.

While landing planes in rough terrain is one of the greatest challenges for a pilot, a video recently going viral shows a man perfectly alighting his plane in a dense jungle, leaving netizens amazed.

“Wow, now that’s an austere airstrip,” tweeted a user Tyler Rogoway while sharing the clip, which has gone viral on several social media platforms.

In the 55-second video, the pilot can be seen flying over a forest as he looks around for a spot to land. However, moments into the clip, he is able to locate a tree line break amid the wilderness and finally lands the plane seamlessly. Here, take a look:

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with netizens praising the pilot for the landing. “That’s really impressive piloting,” read one of the many comments on the post.

