Watch: Pilot lands plane in dense jungle in scene straight out of ‘Narcos’

While landing planes in rough terrain is one of the greatest challenges for a pilot, a video recently going viral shows a man perfectly alighting his plane in a dense jungle, leaving netizens amazed.

“Wow, now that’s an austere airstrip,” tweeted a user Tyler Rogoway while sharing the clip, which has gone viral on several social media platforms.

In the 55-second video, the pilot can be seen flying over a forest as he looks around for a spot to land. However, moments into the clip, he is able to locate a tree line break amid the wilderness and finally lands the plane seamlessly. Here, take a look:

wow, now that’s an austere airstrip https://t.co/k4XfDACK62 — Tyler Rogoway (@Aviation_Intel) June 9, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with netizens praising the pilot for the landing. “That’s really impressive piloting,” read one of the many comments on the post.

Wow landing in the middle of no where 😂 — Ryder (@xRyderxX) June 9, 2020

Landing is one thing but how in the world would he take off again? The bumps and tufts of grass do a nice job of slowing the aircraft down on landing but how could he ever get up to speed again to clear the trees? — Johnny BCCB (@JohnnyBCCB) June 9, 2020

A committed landing = you and your plane are going to be on the ground no matter what happens, it’s just a matter of whether you’re both whole or in pieces. — By Grabthar’s Hammer (@RealAceFox1) June 9, 2020

Unbelievable …. I kept searching for it — November Kilo (NK) (@NaraayanKannan) June 9, 2020

Really impressed, but you won’t catch me doing that unless I’m being chased by air pirates, which duh, totally happens occasionally. pic.twitter.com/bawiA46CAI — Lo (@limadeltaflies) June 9, 2020

I’m curious how one does that the first time visiting. And he got down, I’m sure a takeoff video would be equally harrowing — kevin b (@kevinfrmoc) June 9, 2020

