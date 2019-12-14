Netizens laud patrol officer after he stepped in to help hearing-impaired woman

The officer translated and also offered to pay for her registration after she came in short of cash. The officer translated and also offered to pay for her registration after she came in short of cash.

A California highway patrol officer is being praised online after a video of him helping a hearing-impaired woman is doing rounds on the Internet.

Officer Rodriguez responded to a call from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in California thinking it was a disturbance call. However, on reaching the spot, he realised it was a matter of communication.

Watch the video here:

A hearing-impaired woman, who was applying for an ID, had trouble communicating with the authorities. Officer Rodriguez, who was familiar with the American Sign language (ASL) stepped in to help the woman.

The officer translated and also offered to pay for the woman’s registration after she came in short of cash. Take a look at some of the comments appreciating the officer’s act of kindness.

