‘On way to save lives’: Netizens laud healthcare workers flying to New York amid coronavirus outbreak

In the photo, the medical professional can be seen wearing masks and gloves as they smile for the picture and make hearts with their hands. In the photo, the medical professional can be seen wearing masks and gloves as they smile for the picture and make hearts with their hands.

With healthcare professionals braving odds each day and emerging as the “frontline heroes” in the battle against coronavirus, a photo of a cheerful group of medics flying to New York, one of the hardest hit cities in the US with over 1,000 deaths, to help during the crisis has won praise online.

The picture was posted by the official Instagram handle of Southwest Air along with a caption that read, “While so many of us continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knows what is happening quite like our medical professionals. These brave souls soldier on in the midst of tremendous risk and exposure, constantly putting the needs of others above their own.”

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with people praising the medical staff for their commitment towards the cause and risking their lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New York, which has emerged as a hotspot of the infection, has seen its healthcare facilities being stretched amid a flurry of cases, with medical professionals expecting thousands of patients in need of urgent care in the coming days.

