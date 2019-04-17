The internet is looking for this man and girl photographed at Notre Dame just before the fire

The devastating fire at Paris’ iconic Notre Dame Cathedral has saddened people not just in France, but around the world. As photos of the gutted 850-year-old cathedral flood social media, one particular photo is going viral because the photographer is trying to locate the people in the picture.

A tourist, who photographed what appears to be an adorable father-daughter moment outside the cathedral in Paris, is hoping someone will recognise the duo. Sharing the photo on Twitter, the photographer Brooke Windsor appealed to people on the micro-blogging site to help her find them.

“I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire. I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had,” Windsor wrote online lamenting. “Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this 🙏🏼” she urged people to share it.

I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire. I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had. Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pEu33ubqCK — Brooke Windsor (@brookeawindsor) April 16, 2019

In around 24 hours the tweet went viral, garnering more than 4.2 lakh likes and over 2 lakh retweets. In a second tweet, Windsor clarified that she wasn’t sure if the pair in the photo were father and daughter, but hoped they would get to see the photo. Others quickly joined in to aid the search, while some said it could become an iconic photo given it was clicked just an hour before the fire broke out and shows the cathedral in all its glory.

Although the woman has not been able to find the duo yet, she is hopeful.

The fire engulfed the centuries-old cathedral completely damaging the woodwork on its roof and resulting in the collapse of its iconic spire.