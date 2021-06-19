scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Latest news

‘Yes, it was the intern’: Netizens join forces to cheer up HBO Max intern blamed for email gaffe

After HBO Max blamed an intern for mistakenly sending confusing email to subscribers, Twitter defended the intern assuring it will get better.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 19, 2021 6:03:20 pm
hbo max email, Integration Test Email, hbo max dear intern tweets, hbo max integration email jokes, dear intern stories, viral news, indian expressAs the email left subscribers confused, they started to share jokes wondering if it was a publicity stunt.

Subscribers to an HBO Max mailing list received an odd, baffling email from the streaming service. As some tried to figure out the truth behind it, it also led to a plethora of jokes online.

Users across America and a few in the UK were surprised to find an email in their inbox with subject line “Integration Test Email #1″. With the content consisting of just a single line, the mail read: “This template is used by integration tests only.”

As the buzz grew louder, HBO Max clarified it wasn’t a new show and apologised for the gaffe. “We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience”, it wrote on Twitter. Responding to the jokes and memes online, the streaming platform said, “Yes, it was the intern”, adding: “No, really. And we’re helping them through it.”

But as soon as the intern was blamed for the error, thousands of Twitter users rallied together to assure the person that it “gets better”, sharing their own horror stories at workplace. With hashtag #DearIntern, the microblogging site was flooded with warm messages cheering up the person. Some even tagged the company to give him/her a new show!

It all started after 9 pm, ET, according to Gizmodo, when customers began receiving the mail. While at first a few customers shared the screenshot of the email to ask if anyone else received it, soon, people realised it went to majority of the platform’s subscribers.

Jokes followed soon, with some speculation it was a viral marketing strategy, while others thought it must be the title of an upcoming series. Many others who didn’t get the mail also started to share memes, saying they feel left out after seeing all the buzz online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 19: Latest News

Advertisement