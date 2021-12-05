Netizens in splits as bomb squad rushes to hospital after WWII shell gets stuck in man’s rectum

In a scary incident, doctors at a UK hospital were shocked to find an emergency patient come in with an unexploded munition stuck inside him. As the bomb squad and police rushed to the hospital, the patient claimed that he had slipped and fallen on the artillery shell that got stuck in his rectum.

Gloucestershire Royal Hospital quickly alerted bomb disposal experts regarding the device from the World War II era. According to BBC News, medical experts managed to safely remove the object from the unidentified male patient before the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team arrived.

“Police attended Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Wednesday morning (December 1) after a report that a patient had presented with a munition in his rectum,” the police said in a statement. “They attended and confirmed it was not live and therefore not a danger to the public.”

The man was said to be a military memorabilia enthusiast who found the shell while clearing out things, but somehow “tripped” and fell on the 57mm piece of army ordnance, Gloucestershire Live reported. The mortar round was used by the Royal Artillery in the Second World War as anti-tank rounds, though it would later also be used by British tanks in North Africa, the report explained.

In a statement sent to Insider, Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “As with any incident involving munitions, the relevant safety protocols were followed to ensure that there was no risk to patients, staff, or visitors at any time.”

The unsteady patient was released from hospital after treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, “so long as he does not trip and fall onto any more artillery shells”, Hull Live remarked.

As the news spread on Reddit and Twitter, it sparked many jokes and memes online. While some wondered how the man could fall on the device, others resorted to cheeky wordplays to poke some fun.