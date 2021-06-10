scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 10, 2021
‘To erase all your comfort’: Stiletto Crocs leave internet astounded

Although there is no official release info for the Balenciaga-Crocs yet, it surely has captured the attention of people online. Many reacted with jokes and memes, urging the company to not release it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 10, 2021 5:03:00 pm
Balenciaga-Crocs, crocs heels, crocs clog heels, crocs stilettoes, crocs stiletto jokes, crocs heels memes, viral news, fashion news, indian expressMany said they thought it was a prank on social media.

In a world where everyone is embracing comfort as a large part of the population works from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Balenciaga came up with the idea of adding a six-inch heel to its clogs. Introducing a new range of stiletto clogs, the brand took something that is synonymous with comfort and ease, and delivered a new product that was the opposite of that.

Of course then, it created a buzz but not for the reasons the brand expected. Photos of the bizarre fashion item is now going viral, with the internet giving the new footwear a hard no.

Balenciaga showed its Spring 2022 collection this week, featuring an array of “conceptual interpretations” of Gucci accessories, according to the show notes. There was also a second instalment of Balenciaga’s collaboration with popular clog brand Crocs. Titled “Balenciaga Crocs 2.0,” the partnership features heels and lug-soled rain boot in all black, grey and lime green hues.

Although the there has yet to be official release info for the Balenciaga-Crocs, it surely has captured the attention of people online. Many sharing the images and commenting on social media argued that the new feature defeats the purpose. It has prompted many jokes and memes online, with netizens guessing who would be wearing it.

And if the design itself wasn’t enough to tick off people online, it comes at a hefty price. Yes, according to CNN, the high-heeled Crocs may be sold for as much as $1,000, which would cost a little over Rs 73000 in Indian currency.

