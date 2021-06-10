‘To erase all your comfort’: Stiletto Crocs leave internet astounded

Many said they thought it was a prank on social media.

In a world where everyone is embracing comfort as a large part of the population works from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Balenciaga came up with the idea of adding a six-inch heel to its clogs. Introducing a new range of stiletto clogs, the brand took something that is synonymous with comfort and ease, and delivered a new product that was the opposite of that.

Of course then, it created a buzz but not for the reasons the brand expected. Photos of the bizarre fashion item is now going viral, with the internet giving the new footwear a hard no.

Balenciaga showed its Spring 2022 collection this week, featuring an array of “conceptual interpretations” of Gucci accessories, according to the show notes. There was also a second instalment of Balenciaga’s collaboration with popular clog brand Crocs. Titled “Balenciaga Crocs 2.0,” the partnership features heels and lug-soled rain boot in all black, grey and lime green hues.

Although the there has yet to be official release info for the Balenciaga-Crocs, it surely has captured the attention of people online. Many sharing the images and commenting on social media argued that the new feature defeats the purpose. It has prompted many jokes and memes online, with netizens guessing who would be wearing it.

And if the design itself wasn’t enough to tick off people online, it comes at a hefty price. Yes, according to CNN, the high-heeled Crocs may be sold for as much as $1,000, which would cost a little over Rs 73000 in Indian currency.

I wore my highest heels today because those Crocs haunt my nightmares and I needed to cleanse the image from my mind. pic.twitter.com/8QYNZH20Ti — Julie S. Lalonde (@JulieSLalonde) June 9, 2021

Nah. Gonna wait for the Louboutin x Crocs collab (where a neon top color will pair with the blood red bottoms). https://t.co/e2jzTH1DxO — John Colucci 😷💉 (@johncolucci) June 8, 2021

wow a croc with a kickstand — Kyle Harris (@itskyleharris) June 8, 2021

Croc Executives. — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) June 8, 2021

The Chinese have a saying “Don’t put legs on a snake”.

Putting stiletto heels on Crocs defeats the purpose…like going to a idyllic rural resort for a holiday and building a high rise air-conditioned mall right in the middle of it. — Nitin Pai (@acorn) June 9, 2021

This is why it’s hard for so many people to take the fashion world seriously. It’s an abomination. https://t.co/6cVDrNPwUT — hector1004 (@studio1004) June 10, 2021

This is both the dumbest and ugliest thing I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/0U9KdAhJic — Mala 🐝🦋 (@only4arrow) June 9, 2021

I Thought Crocs Were Supposed To Relieve Stress Off Ya Feet… Why Tf Yall Wanna Add Heels? Smfh Anything For A Dollar 🙁 — bree✨ (@breelvee_) June 9, 2021

When you hear about the new stiletto Crocs https://t.co/PLlJTKFj6P — Razzball (@Razzball) June 8, 2021

Are you wearing the— The Balenciaga stiletto crocs? Yeah, I am. pic.twitter.com/mhxxncjnrJ — Zack Knoll (@zackknoll_) June 8, 2021

It feels like today is 1 April…. 🙈 — Nat Niems (@NatNiems) June 9, 2021

The world really has hit croc-bottom… — IBN UOSIF✿ (@halimyousif) June 9, 2021

Imma glue some crocs over a pair of heels and throw them on eBay. 😂 — 🧐 Rogue Deep State Operative 🧐 (@Spechal_K) June 9, 2021

I would break my ankle in .5 seconds of wearing those — civana// blm mf (@CElizabeth024) June 9, 2021

Niggas finna be lookin like this wit these crocs on pic.twitter.com/9qpHAjD2wD — 𝗔mani 🌟 (@AmaniCapaIot) June 7, 2021

Oh my goodness I would never! (Also me, walking into the joint with Crocs heels once the weather warms up): pic.twitter.com/uFOhx1uanb — Pearl Boshomane (@Pearloysias) June 7, 2021

I never imagined that Crocs could get aesthetically worse…🤣 — (Certified) Rose 🎵🎶🌹 (@rrbelle) June 9, 2021

He should, it might help with the posture. pic.twitter.com/1L2qlGGXPD — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) June 8, 2021

jaja nope, dont trust that heel, i rather wear the Balenciaga ones 🤭🤭 the heel seems steadier 🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/DWnvxVvsd4 — Joss Seminario 🧈💜 (@Joss_SCh) June 10, 2021