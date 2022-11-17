scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

‘The whole universe is in your hand’: Netizens in awe of a 16th-century ring

These rings were fashioned out of armillary spheres that were used by astrologers to study celestial spheres.

armillary rings, 16th century german ring viral, viral romantic rings, viral tweets ancient artefacts, rings that open into the astronomical maps, indian express

It seems like netizens have discovered the most romantic ring ever made. A photograph of a 16th-century ring that opens as an astronomical web is going viral. The ring in question used to be fashioned out of armillary spheres or models of the universe and used by astrologers to study the celestial sphere.

Armillary spheres consisted of multiple rings that were made of slightly different sizes but were centred together. The different rings represented things such as longitude, latitude, orbits of the moon and earth, and the meridian. In the 16th century, these spheres were turned into finger rings. As per My Modern Met, these rings were worn by those pursuing astronomy.

ALSO READ |After over a century, this 1913 love letter is winning hearts again

With time, the rings became more decorative and people started carving inscriptions or zodiac signs around them. Now, the replicas of these intricately made rings have become popular as people attach the symbolic themes of universal love or celestial magic to them.

On November 16, a popular Twitter page titled WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) shared a photo of one such armillary ring. It was captioned, “A German engagement ring from the sixteenth century..It was designed to turn into a mini astronomical map entitled ‘The whole universe is in your hands’”.

Soon this post gathered over 1.5 lakh likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “If that isn’t going to be my wedding ring then why even bother?”. Taling a less romantic stance, another person remarked, “they’re like $10 on amazon and are the most uncomfortable thing you could ever wear”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 11:40:04 am
Next Story

P for polls, P for Patidars: In no-wave, 3-way contest, community holds the decisive vote

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement