‘The whole universe is in your hand’: Netizens in awe of a 16th-century ring

It seems like netizens have discovered the most romantic ring ever made. A photograph of a 16th-century ring that opens as an astronomical web is going viral. The ring in question used to be fashioned out of armillary spheres or models of the universe and used by astrologers to study the celestial sphere.

Armillary spheres consisted of multiple rings that were made of slightly different sizes but were centred together. The different rings represented things such as longitude, latitude, orbits of the moon and earth, and the meridian. In the 16th century, these spheres were turned into finger rings. As per My Modern Met, these rings were worn by those pursuing astronomy.

ALSO READ | After over a century, this 1913 love letter is winning hearts again

With time, the rings became more decorative and people started carving inscriptions or zodiac signs around them. Now, the replicas of these intricately made rings have become popular as people attach the symbolic themes of universal love or celestial magic to them.

On November 16, a popular Twitter page titled WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) shared a photo of one such armillary ring. It was captioned, “A German engagement ring from the sixteenth century..It was designed to turn into a mini astronomical map entitled ‘The whole universe is in your hands’”.

they’re like $10 on amazon and are the most uncomfortable thing you could ever wear — Lıttle Kıng Trashmouth 🐀 (rat verıfıed) (@MrDaddicusFinch) November 16, 2022

Possessions are only worth it when this amount of thought is put into them. — Anushree Acharya 🌊 (@captainempath) November 16, 2022

Ok that’s nice and all but it’s nowhere near as romantic as this bad boy. pic.twitter.com/CoqmHpAqJC — takingnonsense (@songoffun) November 16, 2022

It’s so wide to accommodate the different layers that you can’t bend your fingers It’s fine as a pendant or a fidget spinner, but it’s not a good ring pic.twitter.com/YdOGfHNlf3 — Lıttle Kıng Trashmouth 🐀 (rat verıfıed) (@MrDaddicusFinch) November 16, 2022

when is it my turn to receive an engagement ring from the sixteenth century that turns into a mini astronomical map — s (@shrubmybeloved) November 16, 2022

my standards after seeing this post 🆙 — Weblyncs.co.uk (@Weblyncs) November 17, 2022

Soon this post gathered over 1.5 lakh likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “If that isn’t going to be my wedding ring then why even bother?”. Taling a less romantic stance, another person remarked, “they’re like $10 on amazon and are the most uncomfortable thing you could ever wear”.