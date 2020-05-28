Follow Us:
Thursday, May 28, 2020
COVID19

‘What a legend’: Netizens impressed with girl who tricked her ex using his Netflix account

While many called her 'legend' and 'queen', the streaming company too was impressed with the hack and commented "respect" on the thread. And as the tweet went viral, many shared similar experiences, while few tried the same hack and furnished proofs online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2020 8:25:34 pm
netflix account sharing, netflis account hack, woman trick ex netflix account, funny news, viral news, indian express The tweet went viral and most people were impressed by the woman’s trickery. (@yellowgengar2/ Twitter)

It’s fairly common to share account details of various streaming services among a trusted network of people. While, in most cases, we might be aware of the multiple users of the account, people sometimes employ tricks to disguise their true profiles. Now, a hack used by a woman is winning the internet, and even Netflix is impressed!

Twitter user @yellowgengar2 recently shared a homepage screenshot of his Netflix account saying he knew his brother’s ex had been using their account but the level of intelligence she flaunted in doing so didn’t make him angry but left him impressed. “My brothers ex had been stealing our Netflix for the past two months now by disguising her account as “settings” and honestly I ain’t even mad,” he wrote.

As the profile picture displayed the ‘loading’ symbol, the man didn’t find it suspicious for two whole months. Disappointed, the man admitted he was sad because he actually believed that an account named ‘settings’ would legitimately be Netflix settings.

The tweet garnered a lot of attention online, getting over 1.7 lakh likes and nearly 50,000 responses.

While many called her ‘legend’ and ‘queen’, the streaming company too was impressed with the hack and commented “respect” on the thread. And as the tweet went viral, many shared similar experiences, while few tried the same hack and furnished proofs online.

Earlier, another Netflix account sharing story went viral when a person shared his details with his boss and later shared how it ended the wrong way.

What do you think about this hack for using someone else streaming account?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 28: Latest News

Advertisement