‘What a legend’: Netizens impressed with girl who tricked her ex using his Netflix account

It’s fairly common to share account details of various streaming services among a trusted network of people. While, in most cases, we might be aware of the multiple users of the account, people sometimes employ tricks to disguise their true profiles. Now, a hack used by a woman is winning the internet, and even Netflix is impressed!

Twitter user @yellowgengar2 recently shared a homepage screenshot of his Netflix account saying he knew his brother’s ex had been using their account but the level of intelligence she flaunted in doing so didn’t make him angry but left him impressed. “My brothers ex had been stealing our Netflix for the past two months now by disguising her account as “settings” and honestly I ain’t even mad,” he wrote.

As the profile picture displayed the ‘loading’ symbol, the man didn’t find it suspicious for two whole months. Disappointed, the man admitted he was sad because he actually believed that an account named ‘settings’ would legitimately be Netflix settings.

The tweet garnered a lot of attention online, getting over 1.7 lakh likes and nearly 50,000 responses.

My brothers ex had been stealing our Netflix for the past two months now by disguising her account as “settings” and honestly I ain’t even mad. I’m just really disappointed in myself for actually believing that an account named “settings” would legitimately be Netflix settings pic.twitter.com/fSn3BSCcZh — bruh (@yellowgengar2) May 27, 2020

While many called her ‘legend’ and ‘queen’, the streaming company too was impressed with the hack and commented “respect” on the thread. And as the tweet went viral, many shared similar experiences, while few tried the same hack and furnished proofs online.

she’s operating at a level worthy of unquestionable admiration lol https://t.co/mza0F84muj — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 28, 2020

This shit is some 1000 IQ move right there. What a legend. https://t.co/RilqdUmhjl — Wesley / Playing now: Persona 5 Royal (@w_equal_to_wes) May 28, 2020

The most “creative” stuff I’ve seen come out of these times is all basically trickster pranks: kids manipulating their distance learning software, people swapping live video for still images of themselves on Zoom so they can go nap, and, now, this legend: https://t.co/GDamsiaAfZ — Austin Kleon (@austinkleon) May 27, 2020

Remember In school when the teachers used to say, not everyone can be academic, some have to find there own version of being smart….THIS is one of those versions! — Alex Bristow (@AlexBristow93) May 27, 2020

My Disney plus account was hacked almost immediately after I opened it. The guy kept creating profiles even after I changed the password several times. On time he created a profile named don’t delete pls — Derek Harris (@dharris_44) May 28, 2020

We Stan a true Queen pic.twitter.com/g68IoqK04q — Naturally Nao (@ItzNao) May 27, 2020

Earlier, another Netflix account sharing story went viral when a person shared his details with his boss and later shared how it ended the wrong way.

What do you think about this hack for using someone else streaming account?

