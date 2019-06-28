‘Players at the end of PUBG’: Netizens have funniest reactions as bees halt #SLvSA World Cup game

If there has been one thing constant in the ICC World Cup 2019, it’s the fact that it has been stopped on numerous occasions. The rains played spoilsport earlier in the tournament but on Friday the match was stopped again. This time, for a swarm of bees! Yes, bees invaded the ground in Durham during South Africa versus Sri Lanka match and it left everyone stunned, at the stadium as well as on social media.

The Sri Lankans were struggling 194/8 in the 48th over of the first innings with Isuru Udana on strike facing South Africa’s Chris Morris when the bees descended. As the insects stopped play at Chester-le-Street, the players of both teams and the umpires lay flat on their tummy to avoid being stung.

It must be noted that this isn’t the first time a game was affected due to bees.

In fact, in 2017, a similar incident happened. Although the game resumed after a short duration and the insects left on their own, photos of the players on the field hiding for cover went viral. Not only did it trigger hilarious reactions and punny jokes, but many also gave it a meme-treatment too.

Check out some of the funniest reactions to the un-bee-livable incident here:

