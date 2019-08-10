Netizens go ga-ga over ‘Friends’ inspired Lego set

Netflix lost ‘Friends’, but Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler and Joey are all going to be there for you all thanks to the Lego company. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the popular sitcom, Lego is releasing a set, recreated from the sitcom’s Central Perk, which was a hub for all the main characters on the show. The twitter announcement was well received by the sitcom fans.

Here’s how the internet welcomed the good news:

I love that little detail that so many people didn’t know of! pic.twitter.com/PxPrLPEvTQ — Peter De Smet 💻 (@dewlanna) August 8, 2019

Been waiting patiently for this since it was announced all those months ago. Gonna be a day one purchase and straight on display once built. — Thomas White (@Hylian_Grouch) August 6, 2019

THE DREAM. — Cédric (@Cedrinho) August 8, 2019

Could I BE any more excited?? — #BurnTheSnyderCut (@BenRivers23) August 6, 2019

What a thing of beauty😍 that will be on my shelf as soon as physically possible! xx — Adam Bridge (@AdaamBridgee) August 6, 2019

If y’all see me buying legos in a few months this is why — jas (@jasssye) August 9, 2019

The set, titled “The one with LEGO bricks”, will include miniatures of all seven characters, including Gunther. The set will also include major accompaniment of each character like Phoebes’ guitars, Monica’s muffin and even Günter’s broom. The iconic couch has also made a place for itself in the set.

CNN Entertainment said that the set features 1,079 pieces and is “both great for play and display and is sure to grab attention in any room,”.