Netizens go ga-ga over ‘Friends’ inspired Lego set

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the popular sitcom, Lego is releasing a set, recreated from the sitcom's Central Perk, which was a hub for all the main characters on the show.

The set, titled “The one with LEGO bricks”, will include miniatures of all seven characters, including Gunther.

Netflix lost ‘Friends’, but Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler and Joey are all going to be there for you all thanks to the Lego company. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the popular sitcom, Lego is releasing a set, recreated from the sitcom’s Central Perk, which was a hub for all the main characters on the show. The twitter announcement was well received by the sitcom fans.

Here’s how the internet welcomed the good news:

The set, titled “The one with LEGO bricks”, will include miniatures of all seven characters, including Gunther. The set will also include major accompaniment of each character like Phoebes’ guitars, Monica’s muffin and even Günter’s broom. The iconic couch has also made a place for itself in the set.

CNN Entertainment said that the set features 1,079 pieces and is “both great for play and display and is sure to grab attention in any room,”.

