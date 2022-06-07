scorecardresearch
Netizens give mixed reactions to Apple’s edit option in iMessage

Apple users will be able to edit and recall messages that they send through iMessage.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 7, 2022 2:33:47 pm
Apple edit option, Apple iMessage, Apple iMessage edit option, Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple upgrades and changes, Indian ExpressOn Twitter, people shared mixed reactions about the editable iMessenger texts.

Apple introduced a host of changes and upgrades to its apps, products, and software during the annual Worldwide Developers Conference Monday.

Amongst the many interesting changes, the one upgrade that caught everyone’s attention was that now Apple users will be able to edit and recall messages that they send through iMessage, Apple’s instant messaging app.

On Twitter, people shared mixed reactions to this announcement. Many also people noted how Apple beat Twitter when it comes to the edit option.

Hailing the option of editable texts as a much-needed improvement, a Twitter user wrote, “Thank you apple for allowing us to unsend and edit texts because I did not need anymore… accidents… to happen”. Another person wrote, “Apparently, Apple are updating their software to allow us to edit text messages! Why Apple must you do this now? Where was this when I was dating more! Haha ”.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Gaslighting boutta be crazy when apple adds unsend and edit to imessage”.

Amongst the enthusiastic supporters of the move, there were many who also pointed out the potential misuse of the edit and recall option.

The other noteworthy announcement made by Apple on Monday was the introduction of a MacBook Air that will have an 18-hour battery life for watching videos. The tech company also launched a 13-inch MacBook Pro and unveiled new versions of its iOS, macOS, and watchOS platforms.

