Netizens give mixed reactions to Apple’s edit option in iMessage

Apple introduced a host of changes and upgrades to its apps, products, and software during the annual Worldwide Developers Conference Monday.

Amongst the many interesting changes, the one upgrade that caught everyone’s attention was that now Apple users will be able to edit and recall messages that they send through iMessage, Apple’s instant messaging app.

On Twitter, people shared mixed reactions to this announcement. Many also people noted how Apple beat Twitter when it comes to the edit option.

Apparently Apple are updating their software to allow us to edit text messages! Why Apple must you do this now? Where was this when I was dating more! Haha 😆 — Lisa L 🍋💛 (@LisaLemon09) June 6, 2022

gaslighting boutta be crazy when apple adds unsend and edit to imessage — Spac𝓮 ⭐️ (@sadcrib) June 6, 2022

Apple somehow beats Twitter to the edit button. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 6, 2022

If Apple is really gonna allow us to edit and literally UNSEND messages, this summer is gonna be full of nasty business. May God have mercy on your souls. — TanDraya (@tanyanicole_b) June 6, 2022

Apple might let y’all edit text messages but you can’t edit a screenshot of it🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — ny. (@misseverywhereg) June 6, 2022

the new apple ios allows you to unsend & edit text messages so from this point forward i will only be dating android users — sadaf.eth (@sadaf_eth) June 6, 2022

not about to let apple ALLOW ppl to gaslight me. if you edit a text and say you didnt, bye..if you send a text i saw and then delete it and say you never sent it..BYE — simy (@444limas) June 6, 2022

Hailing the option of editable texts as a much-needed improvement, a Twitter user wrote, “Thank you apple for allowing us to unsend and edit texts because I did not need anymore… accidents… to happen”. Another person wrote, “Apparently, Apple are updating their software to allow us to edit text messages! Why Apple must you do this now? Where was this when I was dating more! Haha ”.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Gaslighting boutta be crazy when apple adds unsend and edit to imessage”.

Amongst the enthusiastic supporters of the move, there were many who also pointed out the potential misuse of the edit and recall option.

The other noteworthy announcement made by Apple on Monday was the introduction of a MacBook Air that will have an 18-hour battery life for watching videos. The tech company also launched a 13-inch MacBook Pro and unveiled new versions of its iOS, macOS, and watchOS platforms.