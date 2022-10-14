‘End of our old childhood days’: Netizens get nostalgic after news of Cartoon Network’s merger with Warner Bros

If you grew up in the 1990s, then you must have been fond of watching shows like ‘The Flintstones’, ‘The Jetsons’, ‘The Powerpuff Girls’, ‘Dexter’s Laboratory’, and ‘Scooby-Doo’, among others, on Cartoon Network. Watching cartoons for a few hours on TV after coming back from school used to be a common pastime for kids back then in the absence of gadgets like mobile phones and laptops.

Therefore, millennials all over the world are feeling nostalgic after hearing the news that their beloved Cartoon Network will merge with Warner Bros Animation. Netizens took to social media to remember their childhood memories and reminiscence about the shows and iconic characters they watched like ‘Popeye the Sailor’, ‘Bugs Bunny and the Looney Toons’, ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’, and ‘Johnny Bravo’. Cartoon Network was founded on October 1, 1992.

“It’s an end of an era. End of our old childhood days. Don’t know why but this makes me little emotional. Thank you Cartoon Network for bringing smiles and joy back in the days,” a netizen posted on Twitter.

“It was always Cartoon Network over Disney and Nickelodeon for me,” said another. “Me watching my childhood fade away on twitter everyday,” posted a third. “Thank you for memories. RIP Bro,” said another.

Cartoon Network Studios is being shut down after 30 years and will be merged with Warner Bros‼️😔 pic.twitter.com/TBCjfXSjmH — RapTV (@Rap) October 13, 2022

Thanks cartoon network for making my childhood awesome. pic.twitter.com/QEAuLqJY4p — Anchit Bose (@AnchitBose) October 14, 2022

Thank you for all those memories 🥲 Tom & Jerry , Scooby do, Popeye, powerpuf girls , courage, looney toones and many more❤️

Now I am really getting aged feel🤧#CartoonNetwork — Loner (@Memorieslives) October 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Warner Bros reportedly laid off around 82 employees working in different domains, including animation, scripted, and unscripted divisions, amid the buzz surrounding the merger.