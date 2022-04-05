‘Not a record-breaker for nothing’: Netizens get deja vu as one of Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammy trophies snaps

At Grammys 2022, rising star Olivia Rodrigo surely was one of the most talked-about celebrities. From giving a fantastic debut performance on the prestigious stage to a flirty exchange with BTS’ V to winning three out of the whopping seven categories she was nominated for — she created a huge buzz. And in the end, she left everyone in splits as she accidentally broke one of her awards.

The 19-year-old singer wowed all with a soulful performance of ‘Drivers License’ and took home three coveted trophies for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance. Her extraordinary night went by without a hitch, almost till the end when she came backstage in the winners’ photo room to pose with her prizes.

Sadly, as she was posing for the members of the press, one trophy slipped from her arms and fell on the ground hard, breaking into pieces. Luckily, the other two were still intact.

#Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo poses for photos with her trophies backstage (and drops one of them). https://t.co/rjX2S54hkr pic.twitter.com/UwON0TZa2w — Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2022

Although in the video, the view got blocked by the shutterbugs, the photos captured by them showed what happened, with the broken trophy lying on the red carpet. Soon, the images of shocked reactions to the moment went viral, leaving many by surprise.

“A helpful assistant was able to put it back together before Rodrigo continued posing with her arms full of golden gramophones,” CNN, however, assured her fans.

While some joked that a few of the trophies survived, others quipped she took breaking records at Grammys quite literally. Others, however, were reminded of the 2010 Grammys when in a similar incident happened with pop star Taylor Swift as she accidentally dropped one of the four trophies she won that night. It too met with a similar fate, the artist nestling all her other trophies in arms while one lay on the ground broken.

It was quite literally ‘deja vu’ moment, just like her hit song by the same title. Fans joked that the two singers, who have publicly expressed their love and admiration for each other multiple times in the past, were also breaking records and trophies in a similar way.

