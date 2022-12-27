‘This is not Lord of the Rings, people!’: Netizens frown upon man apparently standing close to lava

In a hair-raising video that has now gone viral, a man is seen walking toward an active volcano, where he appears to be standing on the edge of a rock. However, many social media users claimed that the video is fake.

The clip shared by Twitter user Oddly Terrifying shows the man approaching the volcano without any safety gear as the lava violently churns below.

What it looks like at the edge of a lava ocean 😳 pic.twitter.com/XeMhIrLolx — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) December 24, 2022

Since being shared on December 24, the clip has racked up more than 2.2 million views on Twitter. “What it looks like at the edge of a lava ocean,” read the caption of the clip. While many users said the video is fake, several others criticised the man’s act.

A user commented, “Fake. Even dark lava is too hot to be around, simply from radiation it emits. There is no way someone can just be standing next to a pool of free-flowing, white hot lava without suffering immediate burns. This is not Lord of the Rings, people!”

Another user wrote, “I just don’t understand why, if you have a camera, you would need to send a human. Like what did he radio in? ‘Yup, it’s lava’.” A third user commented, “Crazy remind of that Star Wars scene.”