scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

‘This is not Lord of the Rings, people!’: Netizens frown upon man apparently standing close to lava

Since being shared on December 24, the clip has racked up more than 2.2 million views on Twitter.

lava, man stands next to lava, lava video, edge of lava, man stands on edge of lava, lava video, indian expressIn the clip, a man is apparently seen stepping on the edge of a rock near lava and the hair-raising video has gone viral.

In a hair-raising video that has now gone viral, a man is seen walking toward an active volcano, where he appears to be standing on the edge of a rock. However, many social media users claimed that the video is fake.

The clip shared by Twitter user Oddly Terrifying shows the man approaching the volcano without any safety gear as the lava violently churns below.

ALSO READ |This video shows what would happen if a human falls into a lava lake

Since being shared on December 24, the clip has racked up more than 2.2 million views on Twitter. “What it looks like at the edge of a lava ocean,” read the caption of the clip. While many users said the video is fake, several others criticised the man’s act.

A user commented, “Fake. Even dark lava is too hot to be around, simply from radiation it emits. There is no way someone can just be standing next to a pool of free-flowing, white hot lava without suffering immediate burns. This is not Lord of the Rings, people!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...

Another user wrote, “I just don’t understand why, if you have a camera, you would need to send a human. Like what did he radio in? ‘Yup, it’s lava’.” A third user commented, “Crazy remind of that Star Wars scene.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-12-2022 at 17:11 IST
Next Story

Santhanam posts video of himself petting a tiger; draws social media backlash

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close