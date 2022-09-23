Netizens flood Twitter with memes as Instagram is down again

Instagram users across different parts of the world apparently faced disruption in the photo sharing app services on Thursday night. Netizens were not able to login, unable to load feed and send messages, as per reports. People took to Twitter to vent out their emotions and #instagramdown soon started trending. From memes poking fun at the app closing instantly after opening to Instagram employees finding it hard to fix the bug, there were many funny reactions on Twitter.

The Twitter handle of Instagram also confirmed the issue and apologised for the inconvenience. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight! #instagramdown,” read the tweet.

After an hour, Instagram Comms tweeted saying the issue has been resolved. “And we’re back! We resolved the issue that caused today’s outage, and apologize for any inconvenience,” Instagram Comms tweeted.

People coming to Twitter to check whether Instagram is down again! #Instagramdown pic.twitter.com/pYTPuko1LC — Patel Meet (@mn_google) September 22, 2022

Everyone coming to Twitter after Instagram went down. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ChLZKIUuWF — Meme (@memeisduniya) September 22, 2022

#instagramdown Me calling my friend to check if Instagram is working… pic.twitter.com/bb5MhQVUIk — HeelFinn (@Afreedali8) September 22, 2022

Just slapped my wifi router only to realise that Instagram was down.#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/i9ZEZO2SAB — Jay⁷ (@jsheeeeeee) September 22, 2022

everyone trying to refresh Instagram until we realize it’s down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KrcWlj3zxU — cesar (@jebaiting) September 22, 2022

Me with my Wifi after I got to know Instagram is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/etEaivWJGz — Ujjwal Sharma (@marvingalon) September 22, 2022

According to Downdetector, online platform providing real-time information of websites, Instagram outage peaked between 9:47 pm to 11: 47 pm on Thursday with 30,521 reports at 10: 32. Out of the most reported problems, 64% constituted from the app, while 24% was from server connection and 12% login issues.

This is not the first time that social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter have been reporting issues. Time and again, outages have been reported by social media users and in May this year also, Twitter was flooded with #instagramdown memes.