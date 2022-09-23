scorecardresearch
Netizens flood Twitter with memes as Instagram is down again

From memes poking fun at the app closing instantly after opening to Instagram employees finding it hard to fix the bug, there were many funny reactions on Twitter.

instagramdown, instagram down memes, instagram outage, instagram, memes, indian expressThe Twitter handle of Instagram also confirmed the issue and apologised for the inconvenience.

Instagram users across different parts of the world apparently faced disruption in the photo sharing app services on Thursday night. Netizens were not able to login, unable to load feed and send messages, as per reports. People took to Twitter to vent out their emotions and #instagramdown soon started trending. From memes poking fun at the app closing instantly after opening to Instagram employees finding it hard to fix the bug, there were many funny reactions on Twitter.

The Twitter handle of Instagram also confirmed the issue and apologised for the inconvenience. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight! #instagramdown,” read the tweet.

After an hour, Instagram Comms tweeted saying the issue has been resolved. “And we’re back! We resolved the issue that caused today’s outage, and apologize for any inconvenience,” Instagram Comms tweeted.

According to Downdetector, online platform providing real-time information of websites, Instagram outage peaked between 9:47 pm to 11: 47 pm on Thursday with 30,521 reports at 10: 32. Out of the most reported problems, 64% constituted from the app, while 24% was from server connection and 12% login issues.

This is not the first time that social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter have been reporting issues. Time and again, outages have been reported by social media users and in May this year also, Twitter was flooded with #instagramdown memes.

