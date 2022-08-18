Netizens erupt in anger over news of Freya the walrus being euthanised by Norwegian authorities

Updated: August 18, 2022 11:01:44 am
Netizens and animal activists erupted in anger on Twitter over the news of Freya, a walrus, being euthanised by the authorities in Norway as she posed a “threat to human security”.
The walrus was spending the summer months near the docks of Oslo in Norway after being spotted around the coasts of Germany, Scotland, and Denmark.
The 600-pound walrus, who was identified by a pink spot on her nose, become a local attraction. Her popularity continued to soar despite the fact that she was responsible for sinking a few small boats in her attempt to board them for lounging.
They killed Freya the Walrus because ‘people were getting to close to it’ – literally just sums up the disgrace and audacity of humanity
— Joel Evans (@joeelevaans_) August 14, 2022
Freya the Walrus who I photographed earlier this year in Northumberland, has been put down in Oslo, Norway. They deemed Freya a threat because people were getting to close to her.
Freya was innocent in all this, the Norwegian authorities should of handled this better 🤬 pic.twitter.com/B55hmHBhgc
— Greg Sheard (@Sheardphoto) August 14, 2022
Now they’ve killed Freya, the gentle walrus who meant no harm to anyone.
It’s indefensible. Wild animals increasingly have no safe place in this world.
Every single person who ignored the warnings should be deeply ashamed. She had her whole life to live. pic.twitter.com/gbVUR8JfMQ
— Tom (@ITomMontgomery) August 14, 2022
Just reading that Norway killed #FreyaTheWalrus because she was deemed a “threat to human safety.” It’s time for humans to be deemed a threat to our planet’s safety. We’re lucky to be alive on this beautiful planet yet all our species does is destroy it & its beautiful creatures.
— Ryan Knight ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) August 15, 2022
Absolutely horrendous that Freya has been killed by the Norwegians. Nature has so little value. I have no words…
Photo of her when we were lucky enough to have her in Northumberland. #FreyaTheWalrus pic.twitter.com/m8UZgpNNQm
— Dr Jacqui Mair (@JacquiMair) August 14, 2022
Freya managed to visit The UK, The Netherlands, Denmark & Sweden, where she was kept safeAdvertisement
Yet Norwegian officials couldn’t do the same, there was no reason to kill her. Walruses are not aggressive animals,they are curious gentle giants.#FreyaTheWalrus #Freya https://t.co/yrCIgEEhvY
— Aislinglouaaa (@Aislinglouyt) August 14, 2022
#norway you should be aware, #FreyaTheWalrus visited a range of European countries and was never threatened with death. How DARE your government kill such a wonderful, beautiful and intriguing creature. Blood on the hands of Norway and major damage to your reputation. #freya
— Jordan Debouvier (@jordanellam123) August 14, 2022
Memories of #FreyaTheWalrus – a very special creature that spent a month here in Shetland last winter.
MURDERED today by the @fiskeridir Directorate of Fisheries in #Norway “based on an overall assessment of the continued threat to human safety.”
Indefensible. pic.twitter.com/SKXgPsdZNI
— Hugh Harrop Wildlife (@HughHarrop) August 14, 2022
Time to pay a visit to a couple of guys in Oslo, fellas…. pic.twitter.com/QmSydM2dSX
— Tom (@ITomMontgomery) August 18, 2022
May Freya the Walrus have all the boats she could sunbathe in, wherever she is right now.#FreyaTheWalrus pic.twitter.com/KIxzJsZHul
— angel🌸✊🏻 (@demotedangel) August 14, 2022Advertisement
However, on August 14, 2022 the authorities in Norway announced that they had euthanised the walrus as she posed a “threat to human security”.
It was reported that Freya, named so after the Norse goddess of beauty and love, was routinely approached by people who ignored the government-mandated warnings and ventured close to her for pictures.
In a statement given to Norwegian media organisation NRK, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre supported the decision to kill the walrus and said, “I support the decision to euthanise Freya. It was the right decision. I am not surprised that this has led to many international reactions. Sometimes we have to make unpopular decisions.”
