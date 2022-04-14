‘Reality mirroring art’: Netizens draw parallels between ITV’s morning show and ‘Don’t Look Up’ scenes

In an eerie similarity, hosts of Good Morning Britain, ITV‘s morning show, appeared to recreate the scenes from the Oscar-nominated film Don’t Look Up in an interview with climate activist Miranda Whelehan. As netizens started drawing parallels, the Twitter handle of MSNBC‘s The Mehdi Hasan Show shared an edited video comparing the show and scenes from the movie. The similarity is startling and the show host is being roasted online for “mansplaining” and “patronising”.

Similar to the scenes in the movie where Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s characters, both astronomers, talk about a comet heading to earth and are looked down upon. Disregarding the gravity of what they have to say, the show hosts intend to “keep the bad news light”.

The movie ‘Don’t Look Up’ eerily mirrored reality this week when a climate activist appeared on the UK morning show ‘Good Morning Britain.’

So we put real life and the movie side by side for all to see. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1BTngNvIso — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) April 13, 2022

Whelehan from Just Stop Oil, a group involved in blocking oil terminals in Essex, is heard saying in the video, “I don’t think any of us want to be disrupting people’s lives, but given the science and the things the academics are saying about what oil is causing around the world and in this country too this is the level of action which needs to be taken.”

“I would if anyone of you have read the IPCC report that has come out this year. You know, what they have said – we are on the road to climate catastrophe,” she adds.

Madeley says, “The clothes that you are wearing are to some extent owe to their existence to oil because they were taking it in a car or van to the shop.”

Just like Jennifer Lawrence’s character in Don’t Look Up lashes out at the hosts taking the issue they raise in a lighter view, Whelehan also gives a befitting reply. “We are talking about crop failure by 2030. We are talking about people in the country right now, fuel poverty because of the price of oil and you are talking about the clothes I am wearing,” she says.

Another host says, “In four days, we were planning to get over these holidays, could they expect more disruptions?”

Had the great misfortune of witnessing this interview. Madeley bullied, mansplained, played the outdated & ignorant hypocrisy card, proudly assured viewers there’d be petrol in pumps this weekend & threw to the weather arrogantly snubbing the guest. Don’t Look Up writ large. 😣 https://t.co/zTq9GUolZp — Liz Bonnin 💙 (@lizbonnin) April 11, 2022

To be clear @GMB you’re eloquent guest explained clearly the reasons why she thought it is worthwhile protesting. You are #DontLookUp as suggested read the #IPCC report, have leading climate scientist lay it out for you & your viewers. > 97% of climate scientists are warning us!! — Sean Cooch 🇺🇦 (⧖) (@Newscooch) April 12, 2022

The parallels with scenes from Don’t Look Up were hard to ignore in that shambles of an interview. Or should I say three person attack. — Joe Hislop 🧗‍♂️ (@JoeHislop2) April 11, 2022

Alan Partridge would be embarrassed by Madeleyhttps://t.co/qxB31eUiIv — Jamal Barry (@Jamal_Barry) April 13, 2022

And here is another clip from a British show that I can only assume is named “Imbeciles Questioning People,” in which one of the hosts suggests that a young woman is being childish while she displays infinitely more maturity than he has likely ever displayed. https://t.co/6RYzP4WiIT — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 14, 2022