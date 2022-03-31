scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Must Read

‘Dystopian or Innovative’: Netizens divided over Dyson’s latest air purifying headphones

The product known as Dyson Zone was developed over six years.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 31, 2022 7:20:43 pm
air purifying headphones, Dyson air purifying headphones, headphones that will also give purified air, bizarre technology, Indian ExpressThe product is set to be available on market in Autumn 2022. (Source: Dyson/Twitter)

In today’s world, air and noise pollution have become an all-encompassing problem that are affecting everyone who live in an urban setting.

To tackle this, Dyson, a British multinational tech company, has come up with a unique product: air-purifying headphones. 

ALSO READ |Explore Egypt’s ancient site with help of a QR code dress

Just like its name suggests, the product is a mix of headphones that also gives the wearer purified air to the nose and mouth. According to Dyson’s website, the product, which has been named Dyson Zone, was made after six years of extensive research during which 500 prototypes were made. 

The air purifying headphones offer noise-cancelling features in three different intensities. The air purification feature, which will be powered by two motors placed within the ear covers, will be available in four modes: low, medium, high and auto. This is Dyson’s first ready-to-wear product. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Financial Express has reported that the product, whose price has not been revealed by the company, will be available in the market in Autumn 2022, with the exact timelines varying based on the regions. 

The response to the launch of these headphones has been mixed. While many tech enthusiasts are excited by the prospect of having air purifying headphones, many people noted how dystopian and somewhat uncomfortable the product looked. 

Some people also pointed out how the headphones are a “staggeringly bad idea and a significant danger to public health”. It will be interesting to see how the product does after it is launched for use.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 31: Latest News

Advertisement