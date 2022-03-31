‘Dystopian or Innovative’: Netizens divided over Dyson’s latest air purifying headphones

In today’s world, air and noise pollution have become an all-encompassing problem that are affecting everyone who live in an urban setting.

To tackle this, Dyson, a British multinational tech company, has come up with a unique product: air-purifying headphones.

Just like its name suggests, the product is a mix of headphones that also gives the wearer purified air to the nose and mouth. According to Dyson’s website, the product, which has been named Dyson Zone, was made after six years of extensive research during which 500 prototypes were made.

Get in the zone with Dyson’s latest technology. 30 years of air filtration expertise pioneered into a wearable, high-end audio device. With a contact-free visor to supply a continuous stream of purified air to your nose and mouth. So, you can breathe cleaner air, anywhere. — Dyson (@Dyson) March 30, 2022

The air purifying headphones offer noise-cancelling features in three different intensities. The air purification feature, which will be powered by two motors placed within the ear covers, will be available in four modes: low, medium, high and auto. This is Dyson’s first ready-to-wear product.

The Financial Express has reported that the product, whose price has not been revealed by the company, will be available in the market in Autumn 2022, with the exact timelines varying based on the regions.

The response to the launch of these headphones has been mixed. While many tech enthusiasts are excited by the prospect of having air purifying headphones, many people noted how dystopian and somewhat uncomfortable the product looked.

Dyson why would anyone need noise cancelling headphones with an air purifier…like what pic.twitter.com/5CsrfWDBHl — P*$$¥ Fairy 🧚🏽🦄 (@BadAzzYellaGurl) March 30, 2022

These Dyson headphones with built-in air purifier are not quite what I was after. pic.twitter.com/JLOEsS1duF — Tim Cox (@timcoxtweets) March 31, 2022

in case you needed any more proof we are living in a dystopia, dyson just made bluetooth noise canceling headphones with an attached air purifier pic.twitter.com/1j7oZDAff6 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 30, 2022

When is this being sold and how much? — zombiezone (@_ZombieZone) March 31, 2022

Dyson’s Air-Purifying Headphones may be the worst tech product in 2022 – https://t.co/wGzDKe0RyY pic.twitter.com/xxeQngwFQ4 — techAU (@techAU) March 30, 2022

Not Tesla related, but this is the craziest thing I’ve seen in a while 😂 Dyson has introduced Air-purifying headphones with active noise cancellation. They’ve been working on it for 6 years. It’s called the Dyson Zone. pic.twitter.com/MeZHN9wlf4 — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) March 30, 2022

Ok here’s a technical breakdown of why the “@Dyson Zone™ Air-Purifying Headphones” aka. the Snot Cannon aka. the Wearable SuperSpreader Event is such a staggeringly bad idea and a significant danger to public health if it is allowed to be sold.

🧵 pic.twitter.com/fwswU3lXDa — Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) March 30, 2022

i want one — Lux (@Callux) March 30, 2022

This is no April Fools joke 😀 — Dyson (@Dyson) March 30, 2022

Some people also pointed out how the headphones are a “staggeringly bad idea and a significant danger to public health”. It will be interesting to see how the product does after it is launched for use.