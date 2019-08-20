Netizens debate: How to brew a perfect cup of tea?

Tea seems to be the hot topic on Twitterverse. Just when a heated debate on how long should one leave a teabag in the cup cooled down, another one seems to be brewing up. Recently, Twitter user Holly Harley revealed her boyfriend’s recipe for the perfect tea and netizens can’t seem to agree on the recipe.

“My boyfriend has made the worst video in the world,” said her tweet

My boyfriend has made the worst video in the world pic.twitter.com/FAsacuW86R — Holly Harley (@hollharl) August 17, 2019

Fired up tea lovers from all over the world took to Twitter to suggest the recipe was wrong and came up with their own set of rules and regulations for a “perfect cup of tea”. The debate also brought out various methods and flavours out of the hot beverage. Take a look at the hilarious reactions.

I don’t know you, lady, but you need to throw the whole boyfriend away and that cup of whatever that is. — wser (@wserepeat) August 17, 2019

I’m sorry to report that he drank it (after reintroducing the teabag for a bit longer): ‘I wasn’t going to waste it!’ Needless to say, it was ‘pretty bad’. — Holly Harley (@hollharl) August 18, 2019

This is horrible. Please say that was immediately poured down the sink — Manytypesoftea (@manytypesoftea) August 18, 2019

Surely you mean ‘ex-boyfriend’? — Craig (@CaptainHaZ) August 18, 2019

Either he doesn’t like the taste of tea thus making it weak on purpose or he’s lacking common sense — Natalia🇺🇸🇵🇱🧚🏻‍♀️ (@cometbasement) August 19, 2019

It’s the order. You’re meant to put tea and sugar in, then water, then add your milk after. He put sugar and milk in and made sugarmilkhotwater. THEN put the tea bag in. IT’S ANARCHY. — NadineMorgan (@NMorganCreates) August 18, 2019