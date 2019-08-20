Netizens debate: How to brew a perfect cup of tea?

Toggle Menu
A heated debate began when Twitter user Holly Harley revealed her boyfriend's recipe for the perfect tea.

Fired up tea lovers from all over the world took to Twitter to suggest the recipe was wrong and came up with their own set of rules and regulations for a “perfect cup of tea”.

Tea seems to be the hot topic on Twitterverse. Just when a heated debate on how long should one leave a teabag in the cup cooled down, another one seems to be brewing up. Recently, Twitter user Holly Harley revealed her boyfriend’s recipe for the perfect tea and netizens can’t seem to agree on the recipe.

“My boyfriend has made the worst video in the world,” said her tweet

Fired up tea lovers from all over the world took to Twitter to suggest the recipe was wrong and came up with their own set of rules and regulations for a “perfect cup of tea”. The debate also brought out various methods and flavours out of the hot beverage. Take a look at the hilarious reactions.

