Friday, October 30, 2020
People react with memes on social media to Google changing the Gmail logo

The Gmail logo of a simple white and red envelope has been unchanged since 2013 and on social media many are asking for it to be brought back.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 30, 2020 5:19:25 pm
gmail, gmail new logo, gmail new logo criticism, google new logos, gmail memes, gmail new logo feature, viral news, tech news, indian expressMany said they are getting confused with all the logos looking similar for various Google apps.

Tech giant Google recently update the logos for many of their services, but many Indians have decided to question the change of the logo of their email service Gmail. Some have complained they hate it days after using it, and some have asked that the internet giant restore the old logo.

Gmail new colourful logo emphasises an M that features all the colours in the company’s logo: red, green, yellow and blue. The change in the logo results in its colour scheme matching those of Google and other products like Maps, Photos, Chrome, and other products. The previous logo of Gmail has been around since 2013.

The change comes soon after Google announced that it is working in transforming what is known as the G Suite to ‘Google Workspace’ in order to give users a more centralised experience.

However, some argued against the change in logo saying the previous logo was perfectly fine. Others argued it needed to be changed for the better.

