Watch: Bat dog interrupts baseball match, netizens defend ‘good boy’

Give a dog such a job that involves an open field and ball, there sure are going to be some interesting moments.

While a four-legged player, a little too excited about his special debut during Minor League Baseball in New York, interrupted the game, netizens and the players surely didn’t mind!

Trenton Thunder’s bat dog, Rookie, is no stranger to baseball fields and takes his job very seriously. But when on Wednesday evening he was attending a match at Sahlen Field, he couldn’t control his urges seeing balls flying around him. He was seen running into the pitch during a game between Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Buffalo Bisons, leaving spectators and commentators in splits.

Interrupting the game while a player was all set to take a strike, the dog joined the game mid-match on the final dog day of the season. In the 23-seconds video shared by Minor League Baseball on their Twitter handle, the canine was seen hopping around the field full of excitement before running back to the sides. “He wanted the baseball,” commentators said asking Rookie to take it easy.

.@BatdogRookie got a little excited during his Sahlen Field debut with the @BuffaloBisons 🤣 We still love him @TrentonThunder. pic.twitter.com/2KJn8OnxNK — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 22, 2021

Although the Bisons failed to win the match, the adorable golden retriever definitely stole the hearts of their fans in the stadium and of those online as the video garnered over 590k views.

“I still have a problem going from the third base dugout on the first bat. But I did better after that one. Yes I was excited to see my

@TrentonThunder frens again who are now playing with @BuffaloBisons,” Rookie, who has a Twitter handle, responded to the gaffe. The dog also later posted a video of how he made up with the Bisons.

I made it up to Buffalo to see my frens with @BuffaloBisons. The walkway to the dugout is really nice. pic.twitter.com/DJ3VnBabnH — Rookie (@BatdogRookie) September 23, 2021

MiLB further expressed how proud they are of the four-legged pal by sharing a follow up video in which the dog was seen carrying out its official duty well. They captioned it saying, “You’re doing amazing, sweetie”.

Netizens were evidently in favour of the dog’s impulsive behaviour as many said that the ‘good boy’ did nothing wrong.

he protec, he fetch bats with might, he storm the field when he’s ᵉˣᶜᶦᵗᵉ https://t.co/MPpBd0wFBW — ᴘᴀᴠʟᴏᴠ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏʀɢɪ (@PAVGOD) September 23, 2021

Best mound visit of the season. https://t.co/HA6S83AiEI — Andy Hamilton (@Andy_Hamilton) September 23, 2021

From now on every baseball game needs to be played with a dog on the field at all times. https://t.co/vnYGcUupLp — Brian Fitzgerald (@TheThingRadio) September 23, 2021

Doggo did nothing wrong. He knew the guys needed a quick break. 12/10, would let run on the field again. — Josh Barnes (@jdbarnes8) September 23, 2021

HE DIDNT DO ANYTHING WRONG THATS A GOOD BOY — Chris (@BidenTroII) September 23, 2021

Cut Rookie some slack, he’s usually very good, he just had to show off for all his new friends — Homey Samuel (@vallango_5) September 22, 2021

rookie was just doing a mound visit what’s the big deal? — Luke Hunter (@Luke_Hunter91) September 22, 2021